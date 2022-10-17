Oleolive nabs $2.5M from the NIA to Develop Drug that Modulates Neurometabolism in Alzheimer's Disease

Oleolive is a biotechnology company developing a variety of human health compounds

Oleolive, partnered with Auburn University, is targeting insulin sensitivity and neuroinflammation in its quest to treat Alzheimer's Disease

OL-003 was specifically designed to cross the BBB and target nuclear receptors that play a role in neurometabolism and neuroinflammation while avoiding toxicities.” — Kiley Grant, CEO

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oleolive, Inc. has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) $2.5M research grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) titled “Evaluation of a Dual PPAR Agonist for Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease." A team led by Dr. Rajesh Amin at Auburn University and experts in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) collaborated with Oleolive on the proposal.

AD is a devastating disease affecting millions of people. New therapeutics are urgently needed, since the number of AD diagnoses is on the rise. Most AD drugs that have failed were designed to reduce amyloid beta plaques or tau tangles, hallmarks of AD. The paradigm is that both lead to nerve death and progression of disease, although this hypothesis has been under recent scrutiny.

OL-003 is a patented compound that not only impacts amyloid beta and tau, but also regulates the neurometabolism and neuroinflammation contributing to AD pathology. The proposed studies are designed to further develop OL-003 towards a Phase 1 clinical trial and will contribute to an extensive data package designed to seek partnership with pharmaceutical companies. Targeting PPARs is generally regarded as risky due to the failure of pioglitazone, but Oleolive has iterated on the positives associated with that trial and designed OL-003 as a non-thiazolidinedione (TZD) dual PPAR agonist that can cross the BBB at much lower concentrations and avoid the safety concerns in TZDs. Accordingly, a large portion of this funding will go toward confirming the safety profile of OL-003.

About Oleolive, Inc.

Oleolive, Inc. is a preclinical private biotechnology company founded in 2017, located in Shreveport, Louisiana. The company is developing therapeutics to treat a variety of human indications in addition to AD, including brain cancer, fibrosis, and traumatic blood loss in austere environments. The company has received more than $5M in STTRs and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant awards from multiple funding sources including the National Institute on Aging, the National Cancer Institute, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the Department of Defense. Oleolive also manufactures the dietary ingredient Oligen™ which contains oleocanthal and oleacein from Extra Virgin Olive Oil, compounds that promote healthy aging.

To learn more about Oleolive, Inc. please visit our website www.oleo.live or contact kiley@oleo.live with inquiries.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R42AG065069. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.