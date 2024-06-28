Submit Release
News Search

There were 392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,394 in the last 365 days.

CIDRZ’s USAID TBLON Initiative Enhances TB Management through Quality Improvement Training for Health Workers.

The USAID Tuberculosis Local Organisation Network (TBLON) project implemented by the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) recently conducted a quality improvement training and awareness initiative for health workers to enhance the quality of tuberculosis (TB) services in the Copperbelt Province.

The health workers expressed their appreciation for the training, citing the opportunity it offered to share best practices and the various strategies implemented by different facilities to improve TB case detection and management.

Susan Tembo, TB coordinator at Ipusukilo Clinic in Kitwe, highlighted her facility’s proactive approach, which involves a dedicated committee comprising local community leaders.

“The committee led by community leaders diligently monitors and supports clients who have become disconnected from TB treatment efforts,” Susan explained.

Other facilities also emphasised the necessity for continuous medical education, on-the-job mentorship, and supportive supervision.

Meanwhile, Kitwe District Health Office Principal Clinical Care Officer Dr Odimba Marie-Josee emphasised the importance of healthcare workers engaging in critical discussions to serve the community better.

She emphasised that “effectively addressing TB in Kitwe translates to effectively addressing it nationwide in Zambia.”

During the training, USAID TBLON Regional TB Technical Lead Dr David Singini outlined the project’s goal to significantly reduce the TB burden in Copperbelt Province through comprehensive interventions.

Dr Singini explained that by supporting Ministry of Health’s efforts to improve TB case detection and management, the TBLON project aligned itself with national and global targets to eliminate TB as a public health threat by 2030.

You just read:

CIDRZ’s USAID TBLON Initiative Enhances TB Management through Quality Improvement Training for Health Workers.

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more