NEW BOOK USES CREATIVE STORYTELLING TO MAKE THE LIFE AND TEACHINGS OF JESUS RELEVANT FOR TODAY’S CHALLENGES

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A critically acclaimed, bestselling author and award-winning instructional designer has published a new book for Christian audiences that creatively tells a fictionalized story about people struggling with contemporary challenges, who suddenly find themselves in a shared encounter with a mysterious book about the life and teachings of Jesus. MIRACLE AT ANGELS BEND by R. Christian Bohlen is accessible for both young and old readers who are either new to the Christian faith and curious about its teachings, or more seasoned practitioners looking for richer doctrinal perspectives and life application insights.The book is really a story within a story – an engaging fiction experience intertwined with an abridged version of the nonfiction life of Jesus. Readers will learn much about the New Testament from this work and gain “wisdom with the power to change their lives for the better . . . and find the root of their being—their souls and their faith” (BookTrib).In this “gripping tale of suspense and redemption,” the reader discovers “fresh insights and perspectives, especially about how the scriptural narratives intersect with the messy, complex realities of life” (BookLife Reviews).The “page-turning and heartfelt novel” (Kirkus Reviews) follows four primary characters: Hannah, who resorts to drugs to muffle the pain caused by a car accident that killed her father and brother while she was driving; Josh, who needs to stave off bad influences to realize his rock-stardom dreams; Dave, who struggles with his wife’s mental illness and lives with the guilt of an old secret; and Larina, a promising journalist who falls in love with her boss, a married man.They were all exposed to Christian teaching at some point in their lives and are now in need of some sort of “miracle” to snap them out of their dilemmas and get their lives back on course. They come together when Dave seeks them out to read a book about Jesus from a friend’s friend (the author not revealed) and garner feedback.MIRACLE AT ANGELS BEND deftly follows the central characters as they confront their current-day issues, all the while having them refer back to passages in the mysterious book and use the lessons of Jesus for guidance throughout their journey.Based on actual people and events, the book “exudes humanity, making it easy to care about the characters” (reader quote). The result is a book that “truly stands apart” (Midwest Book Review) and “transcends the typical Christian inspirational novel,” providing “an imaginative integration of scriptural events, vividly brought to life in a modern setting . . . packed with inspiration and spiritual wisdom” (Readers’ Favorite Book Review).“I’ve devoted over 20 years to writing books about the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, mostly because of the remarkable and unforgettable way Christ kept pursuing me and not giving up on me,” says Bohlen of his own journey down at times a rough road.The author also provides a link to a free Facilitator Guide. The book is “highly recommended for individual Bible study and Christian reading groups” (Midwest Book Review). Dr. Tim Riordan, author and pastor, agrees. “Although the story is fictional, the truths are biblical, eternal, and well-applied to modern life. Perfect for personal reflection or to use as a discussion starter in a small group setting.”MORE PRAISE FROM PROFESSIONAL CRITICS, PASTORS, AND READERS“A refreshingly straightforward and reality-focused example of Christian fiction, convincingly depicting everyday people with everyday problems.” — Kirkus Reviews“A masterfully woven story of struggle, community, and hope that will connect to every reader.” — Dr. Tim Riordan, author of New Every Morning and Songs from the Heart“Don’t let the simple approach fool you. This book is rich and dense with insights into the biblical plan of salvation that reflect a lifetime of sincere discipleship . . . superbly crafted fiction that kept me glued from cover to cover . . . makes the greatest medicine in the world—the gospel of Jesus Christ—desirable to one's craving!” — Robert Reich, pastor and global synod leader, Board Chairman of Bethesda Family Services Foundation“Brilliantly put together. How the life of Jesus is intertwined with the thoughts of the characters is remarkable and unique. I read it in a couple days and felt the Holy Spirit throughout, with tears much of the time.” — Rita H., reader“An exhilarating read . . . biblically on point. I think it’s a must-read for teens and adults with questions about how Jesus can love and help us in our fast-paced world.” — Angelina H., reader"Mystery, suspense, and romance . . . and a rewarding conclusion! The characters are consistently believable and nuanced in effective ways. They exude humanity, and it's easy to care about them. Great stuff!” — Stuart H., reader“Not your typical Christian fiction . . . a realistic narrative on how God is always working even when we can't see the changes taking place. An inspiring story to help readers connect with Jesus.” — Ty G., readerMIRACLE AT ANGELS BEND is available at all popular retail outlets where books are sold.Published by Carpenter’s Son Publishing, Franklin, TNPrint edition and audiobook publication date: October 5, 2024Ebook publication date: June 9, 2024320 pagesAvailable in paperback ($17.99), ebook ($6.89) and audiobook (Audible price pending)ABOUT THE AUTHORR. Christian Bohlen is a bestselling author and an award-winning consultant to Fortune 500 companies, providing instructional design services and developing human performance improvement programs. He has been involved in ministry and church leadership for more than 30 years and worked for over a decade with juvenile offenders as an educator. He’s enjoyed a successful career in corporate training, resulting in prestigious personal and team awards including the 2023 Brandon Hall Gold award for blended learning design and the 2015 ISPI Outstanding Human Performance Improvement award. He holds a Master of Science degree in Communications. His interest in writing Christian learning materials developed 30 years ago as he looked for simple resources to help youth understand the Bible and find Christ. Visit rchristianbohlen.com/free-chapters-mab/ to learn more or contact the author directly at christian@hislifeandmine.com.

