Titanic: The Exhibition Extended Through Labor Day in Chicago
Guests can walk up and down the iconic Grand Staircase. Titanic: The Exhibition is an interactive exhibition that tells the chronological and dramatic tale of the design, creation, launch, maiden voyage and tragedy of the largest and most luxurious ship i
The highly acclaimed Titanic: The Exhibition at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, IL has been extended through Labor Day, September 2, 2024.
We're excited that the exhibition not only provides an immersive & emotional journey through one of history’s most captivating stories but also continues to draw an audience from around the globe.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to overwhelming public demand, the highly acclaimed Titanic: The Exhibition at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, IL has been extended through Labor Day, September 2, 2024. This extension provides even more opportunities for guests to experience the interactive and immersive journey through the story of the Titanic during the summer months. Exhibition producer, Imagine Exhibitions, announces the extension following extraordinary ticket sales for the initial and first extended exhibition run dates, highlighting the timeless global fascination with the Titanic's story.
“We are thrilled to announce yet another extension of Titanic: The Exhibition due to the incredible demand and overwhelming response from our guests. This exhibition not only provides a deeply immersive and emotional journey through one of history’s most captivating stories but also continues to draw a diverse audience from around the globe. We are committed to offering unique, enriching experiences, and we’re excited to give visitors even more time to explore the world of Titanic at Westfield Old Orchard.”- Tom Zaller, President, Imagine Exhibitions.
Today's announcement coincides with the continued popularity of a combination ticket with Downton Abbey: The Exhibition also on view through Labor Day at the same location. The combination ticket provides access to both Titanic: The Exhibition and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, located just across the lobby. This pairing offers a unique opportunity to explore two experiences from the Post Edwardian era, connected through the shared narrative of the Titanic's tragic maiden voyage famously depicted in the first episode of Downton Abbey.
About Titanic: The Exhibition
Titanic: The Exhibition is an interactive exhibition that tells the chronological and dramatic tale of the design, creation, launch, maiden voyage, and tragedy of the largest and most luxurious ship in the world at that time. Guests will admire hundreds of artifacts that encompass items that survived the sinking of the Titanic and her sister ships, as well as props and recreations of the costumes from the beloved James Cameron 1997 blockbuster film Titanic. Set inside fully immersive re-creations of the ship's interior, the artifacts help navigate guests through Titanic's timeline from sinking to underwater discovery.
Once “aboard,” visitors will receive a boarding pass corresponding with a passenger on the ship – allowing each guest to follow an individual passenger's story as they explore the first, second, and third class galleries with their corresponding artifacts. The stories of love and loss culminate in the final galleries, showcasing personal effects and individual anecdotes surrounding a tribute wall where each passenger’s fate is revealed. Music from the era plays throughout the exhibit as patrons examine incredibly detailed recreations of the ship's interiors, including a two-story full-scale recreation of the ship’s famous Grand Staircase, the first class hallway and millionaire's suite, the third class hallway and cabin, the boiler room, and the ship exterior promenade deck complete with a starry night sky.
The Discovery Gallery, dedicated to the discovery and research of the Titanic’s wreckage site, features a raised glass floor, simulating the impression of walking along the ocean floor. Broken china in the sand allows visitors to experience some of what discovery teams saw during dives to the Titanic site.
The exhibition also includes a striking and informative film that provides an in-depth look at the most recent forensic research related to the collision, breakup, and sinking of the Titanic, and award-winning underwater photography of the Titanic lines the walls of the Discovery Gallery in a stunning display of the ship’s current state on the seafloor.
Exhibition Details:
Extension Dates: On sale now through September 2nd, 2024.
Downton Abbey | Titanic Combination Tickets: Available through September 2nd, 2024 on Saturdays and Sundays
Location: Westfield Old Orchard, 4963 Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL
Tickets: Available for purchase online. Guests are encouraged to book in advance due to popular demand. For more information, to purchase tickets, and to explore the world of Titanic: The Exhibition, please visit the exhibition's website at https://www.titanicexhibition.com.
ABOUT IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS
Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. is a world leader in narrative-driven, immersive theatrical design, story-telling, and immersive experiences, and creates sophisticated, high-quality experiences for museums, brands, venues, and integrated resorts across the globe. From ideation to operation, Imagine’s team of industry pioneers draws upon decades of success in the fields of immersive design experiences and entertainment to consistently create and implement memorable and thought-provoking environments. The company’s custom experiences deliver focused messaging and serve to increase attendance wherever it is presented. Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. is a global pioneer in traveling entertainment, responsible for many internationally recognized exhibitions such as Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Titanic: The Exhibition, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, Angry Birds: The Art & Science Behind a Global Phenomenon, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition. Imagine Exhibitions is currently presenting more than 40 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, aquariums, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. The company also continues to design, open, and operate its own venues, along with creating and implementing permanent and semi-permanent museum, brand, entertainment properties, and food and beverage experiences. For more information, visit https://www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.
ABOUT FEVER
Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform which has helped millions of people enjoy the best experiences in their cities since 2014. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, and festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.
ABOUT WESTFIELD OLD ORCHARD
Westfield Old Orchard is Chicagoland’s premier shopping center and lifestyle destination. With an incredible wealth of over 150 retailers, dining options, and event spaces including Louis Vuitton, Bloomie’s, Bar Siena, and Tory Burch, and an exciting lineup of new initiatives and programming in the coming year, the center is transforming the in-person shopping experience for Chicago’s North Shore and beyond. Learn more about Westfield Old Orchard, its
