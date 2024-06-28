Press Releases

Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Statements on the Death of Connecticut Department of Transportation Employee Andrew DiDomenico

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz released the following statements regarding the death of Connecticut Department of Transportation employee Andrew DiDomenico, 26, who was killed today while working on the Wharton Brook Connector in Wallingford:

Governor Lamont said, “This is a heartbreaking tragedy and one that never should have happened. Andrew was with several of his colleagues in a work zone doing routine road maintenance when he was struck and killed by a driver. I am both outraged and saddened. I implore everyone getting behind the wheel to be fully alert and pay attention to what is happening on the road around them at all times. Show some respect for the workers on our interstates and roadways by following the speed limit and reducing your speed whenever you’re near work zones. My prayers are with Andrew’s family, friends, and his fellow state employees at the Connecticut Department of Transportation during this devastating time.”

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said, “Our State Police and DOT workers are putting their lives on the line every day to ensure our roadways are safe, efficient, and clean. This is a terrible and senseless tragedy. Especially as we head into the weekend and July 4th celebrations, please drive safely – use caution when approaching road work or stopped law enforcement, never drink and drive, and observe the speed limit. My heart breaks for the family of Andrew DiDomenico, and I’m keeping them in my thoughts and prayers. This is a young life taken far too soon because of someone else’s carelessness. We can all do more to make certain that each and every one of us is safer on our roadways.”

Governor Lamont will order flags to be lowered statewide on the date of Andrew DiDomenico’s funeral, which has not yet been determined. The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when flags should be lowered.