Montgomery County’s Fourth of July Festivities will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 27, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Monika Hammer, public information officer at Montgomery County Recreation, and Óscar Méndez, program manager with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS). The show will air on Friday, June 28 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio show will start with a discussion about Montgomery County's Fourth of July celebrations. The Montgomery County Recreation team is excited to continue facilitating the County’s annual celebrations, which include two fireworks displays. There will be displays at Germantown Glory at South Germantown Recreational Park, located at 18041 Central Park Circle in Germantown on Thursday, July 4, and at Mid-County Sparkles at Albert Einstein High School, located at 11135 Newport Mill Rd. in Kensington on Saturday, July 6. The firework displays at both celebrations will start at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Summer festivities are here, and it's important to celebrate responsibly. The second half of the radio show will cover safety tips for grilling, swimming and gathering with friends and family. These guidelines include supervising the barbecue grill when in use, ensuring that guests and pets stay a safe distance away from the cooking area, and keeping the grill away from the house, deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire. Mr. Mendez will provide important guidelines for enjoying the summer, with safety being the number one priority.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents. # # #

