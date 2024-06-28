Submit Release
22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Burlison circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis


28 June 2024



ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Rex Burlison. There are 16 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and six report being minority applicants. Five presently work in the private sector and eleven are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 44.3 years.


Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants:


Nathan Arunski

Adam Breeze

Nicole Colbert-Botchway

Lauren Collins

Michael Colona

Michael Dauphin

Catherine Dierker

Brent Dulle

Heather Hays

Richard King

Elizabeth Lenivy

Matthew Melton

Patrick Richmond

Matthew Vianello

Michael Walton

Rochelle Woodiest


The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, 2024, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, in downtown St. Louis. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.


The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; Eva Frazer; Chris Goodson; and Erica Slater. 



Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300


