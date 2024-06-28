22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Burlison circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





28 June 2024









ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Rex Burlison. There are 16 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and six report being minority applicants. Five presently work in the private sector and eleven are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 44.3 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants:





Nathan Arunski Adam Breeze Nicole Colbert-Botchway Lauren Collins Michael Colona Michael Dauphin Catherine Dierker Brent Dulle Heather Hays Richard King Elizabeth Lenivy Matthew Melton Patrick Richmond Matthew Vianello Michael Walton Rochelle Woodiest





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, 2024, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, in downtown St. Louis. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; Eva Frazer; Chris Goodson; and Erica Slater.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



