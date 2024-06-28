22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Roither associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge David Roither as a circuit judge. There are 15 applicants, of whom four indicate they are female and six report being minority applicants. Seven presently work in the private sector and eight are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 43.7 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 15 applicants:





Nathan Arunski Adam Breeze Lauren Collins Michael Dauphin Brent Dulle Connie Johnson Richard King Elizabeth Lenivy Joshua Lubatkin Matthew Melton Patrick Richmond Renee Sullivan Matthew Vianello Michael Walton John Wright





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, 2024, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, in downtown St. Louis. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Matthew Devoti; Eva Frazer; Chris Goodson; and Erica Slater.













Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



