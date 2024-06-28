$38 Million Project to Transform Rochester International Airport

The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport was one of nine upstate airports awarded a total of $230 million in the latest round of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced by Governor Hochul in 2022. The awards are intended to promote, revitalize, and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century.

Built in 1990, the airport is an important regional hub located within the City of Rochester and is the fifth busiest airport in the state. Typically, the airport serves approximately 2.5 million passengers per year via carriers such as Allegiant, American, Delta, Jetblue, Southwest, Spirit and United.

The new improvement project, which has an estimated total cost of $38.1 million, will modernize the entryway, ticketing and baggage claim areas of the main terminal to make them more inviting and easier to navigate. These areas will be further enhanced with more natural lighting, LED fixtures and new signage with digital wayfinding features. An expanded canopy at the front entrance and a new, user-friendly mobile app that integrates information about parking, concessions, flight activity, and other areas of the airport into one platform are also planned Additionally, the project will make enhancements to the HVAC system, renovate the freight building and baggage belt, upgrade elevators, replace four jet bridges and install a new parking guidance system.

Two major features of the project are the restoration of the Veterans Area and the creation of the Frederick Douglass Legacy Commemoration Area. The current Veterans Area is more than 20 years old and in need of a refresh to give veterans and their guests a more comfortable place to relax and enjoy while traveling through the airport. Planned updates include a new display case for artifacts, an interactive display, new lounge chairs and updated lighting and ceiling design. The transformation of this space includes input from the Monroe County Veterans Service Agency and the Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester in order to reflect the needs and wishes of the regional veterans’ community.

The airport is also working with the community to honor Frederick Douglass by transforming the current observation deck into a state-of-the-art visitor experience designed to introduce users to his legacy. Historical documents and artifacts, various forms of art and technology will combine to create engaging participatory and educational experiences for all visitors. Douglass’ name, image, writings and impact will also be incorporated throughout the campus, both externally and internally, and all passengers flying into the airport will encounter a welcome sign celebrating and promoting Frederick Douglass. The airport was renamed for Douglass in 2021.

The goal of the revitalization project is to transform the entire airport campus by targeting architectural, aesthetic, and modernization projects that were not a part of a previous renovation effort funded by a 2016 revitalization grant. It is expected to create approximately 325 jobs. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.