Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,448 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Burglary // Fairfield

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2004261

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:            Corporal Adam Marchand                 

STATION:                    St. Albans 

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  6/25/24  12:39 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield Central School.  Park St. Fairfield, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:          Unknown                                 

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Fairfield Central School

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 6/28/24, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary to a storage shed on the property of the Fairfield Central School.  Anyone with information is requested to contact State Police Corporal Marchand at 802-524-5993.

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Burglary // Fairfield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more