St. Albans Barracks // Burglary // Fairfield

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2004261

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/25/24 12:39 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield Central School. Park St. Fairfield, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Fairfield Central School

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/28/24, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary to a storage shed on the property of the Fairfield Central School. Anyone with information is requested to contact State Police Corporal Marchand at 802-524-5993.