St. Albans Barracks // Burglary // Fairfield

CASE#: 24A2004261
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/25/24 12:39 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfield Central School. Park St. Fairfield, Vermont.
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Fairfield Central School
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/28/24, Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary to a storage shed on the property of the Fairfield Central School. Anyone with information is requested to contact State Police Corporal Marchand at 802-524-5993.