Liquid Logics Integrates with Plaid to Enhance Loan Processing Security and Efficiency
Liquid Logics New Integration With Plaid Enhances Loan Processing Security and Efficiency for Private and Hard Money LendersLEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Logics, a leading provider of cloud-based loan management systems, is proud to announce its integration with Plaid, a data network powering the digital financial ecosystem, also known for its comprehensive Identity Verification and AML solutions, including OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) checks. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the security, accuracy, and efficiency of the loan origination process for private lenders, borrowers, and investors.
By integrating with Plaid, Liquid Logics enhances its Loan Management System with robust Identity Verification, Accounts / asset balance verifications, and OFAC checks, ensuring that the loan processing system is more secure and compliant with regulatory standards.
Benefits of Liquid Logics and Plaid Integration:
Enhanced security through reliable identity verification
Comprehensive AML solutions, including OFAC checks, to ensure compliance with federal regulations
Perform KYC checks
Verify, check and monitor account balances
Streamlined loan origination process with automated verifications
Improved borrower and lender confidence in the transaction process
“At Liquid Logics, we continuously strive to improve our loan management system to better serve our clients. With the alarming rise of identity and account-related fraud, Liquid Logics partnered with the best flagship service, Plaid Identity Verification, to bring stability and quality to the Private Lending Industry. Lenders and capital providers can rest assured of the high quality and minimize default of fraudulent loans,” said Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics.
Plaid is renowned for its ability to connect financial accounts and provide seamless identity verification and compliance checks, as well as asset and account balance verifications, which are critical in today’s environment. This integration allows Liquid Logics to leverage Plaid’s technology to deliver a more streamlined, secure, and compliant loan origination process.
“We are excited to partner with Liquid Logics, bringing our best-in-class Identity Verification and Monitor compliance solutions to their loan management platform. Together, we are enhancing the security and efficiency of the lending process for all stakeholders,” said Catherine Shugrue, Identity Go-to-Market Lead at Plaid.
With this integration, Liquid Logics clients can now benefit from Plaid’s powerful verification tools, ensuring that all aspects of the loan process are handled with the utmost security and compliance. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing innovative solutions that support the growth and success of private lenders.
Liquid Logics is dedicated to offering top-tier business solutions that foster growth, streamline workflows, and enhance overall business operations for our clients. Our software is renowned for its user-centric design, supporting over 12,000 brokers, correspondents, loan officers, and account executives and generating approximately 1,500 closed loans per month for First Horizon Bank. This partnership with Plaid further solidifies our commitment to innovation and excellence in the lending industry.
Key Features of Liquid Logics:
Fully cloud-based SaaS Loan Management System
CRM/lead pipeline integration
Complete workflow LOS (Loan Origination System)
Automated credit and underwriting processes
Servicing, reporting, and closing document management
Investor and private funds management
Three types of fund pool management structures
About Liquid Logics:
Based in the greater Kansas City area, Liquid Logics is a NextGen FinTech company offering a comprehensive cloud-based Loan Management System. Our solutions are designed to enhance the borrower experience and streamline loan processes for private lenders.
