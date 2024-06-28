WHOISTEVENYOUNG ROCK THE BELLS RADIO

WHOISTEVENYOUNG Drops New Hit Single "Make It Back" Featuring French Montana and DDG and talks with LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Radio with Roxanne Shante

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B sensation WHOISTEVENYOUNG has just released his latest single, "Make It Back," featuring fellow Bronx native French Montana and rising star DDG. The song is a standout track on the Bosco movie soundtrack, adding to the growing list of high-profile collaborations by the talented artist.

A Celebration of Bronx Talent

Antoine Maurice King says, "Make It Back" is a testament to the vibrant music scene of the Bronx, bringing together two of its most influential artists." He and French Montana, both hailing from the Bronx, infuse the track with their unique styles, creating a powerful and memorable song that showcases their roots and musical synergy. The addition of DDG adds a fresh dynamic, making "Make It Back" a must-listen for fans of contemporary R&B and hip-hop.

Exclusive First Listen on Rock the Bells Radio

On June 27th, he premiered "Make It Back" on LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Radio, giving fans an exclusive first listen. This early debut on such a prestigious platform highlights the anticipation and excitement surrounding the release.

Upcoming Release: "Sweet Lover" with RJMrLA

In addition to "Make It Back," he is gearing up for another exciting release. On July 12th, he will drop "Sweet Lover," a modern remake of Anita Baker's classic, featuring LA hip-hop artist RJMrLA. This track promises to deliver a nostalgic yet fresh take on the beloved original, highlighting his versatility and respect for R&B legends.

Rise to Stardom

Born and raised in the Bronx, WHOISTEVENYOUNG has quickly risen to prominence in the music industry. Known for his soulful voice, exceptional songwriting, and production skills, he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, including Snoop Dogg and Dave East. His ability to blend different genres and create unique, emotionally resonant music has earned him a dedicated following and critical acclaim.

About WHOISTEVENYOUNG

WHOISTEVENYOUNG is an R&B singer, producer, and songwriter from the Bronx, New York. He has made a significant impact on the music industry with his distinctive sound and high-profile collaborations. His work on the Bosco soundtrack and his upcoming releases continue to solidify his position as a dynamic and influential artist in the music world.

