Spate Media & Antoine Maurice King Celebrate 50 Years of Hip Hop with New LL Cool J Animation

Queen Latifah

The team at Spate Media is still dedicated to motivating the following generation of media entrepreneurs and advancing happiness via storytelling as they prepare to release these books.” — Antoine Maurice King

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The well-known media business Spate Media, established in 2006 by Antoine Maurice King and Rondell (MaddMann) Maddox, is pleased to announce the debut of an intriguing new animation created in collaboration with hip-hop icon LL Cool J. The animation honors the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and captures LL Cool J's inspirational and tenacious messages.

The animation, a component of the ongoing partnership with LL Cool J, pays homage to hip-hop's long history and significant cultural influence over the past 50 years. This particular series transports viewers on a fascinating historical journey while honoring the development of the genre and LL Cool J's outstanding contributions to its legacy.

Hip-hop has been around for 50 years, and we are excited to work with LL Cool J to celebrate this milestone, said Spate Media co-founder Antoine Maurice King. The positive sentiments of LL Cool J about going after your aspirations and goals fit very well with our company's ethos, which makes this cooperation even more significant.

Spate Media has played a crucial role in the entertainment business with its cutting-edge media and content development approach. The company was famous and launched a highly regarded podcast, a dynamic YouTube channel, and an exciting digital magazine that has attracted a devoted following of pop culture and music fans.

Spate Media has made an enduring impact on the entertainment industry by conducting interviews with prominent up-and-coming superstars and working with them. Spate Media has continuously demonstrated its commitment to elevating the voices of up-and-coming artists through enlightening interviews with performers like Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Jagged Edge, 112, Bun B, and Juelz Santana, among many others.

Spate Media is excited to announce two future publications that will further illustrate the company's path and influence on the industry, in addition to the animated series honoring the legacy of hip-hop. The first book will explore the experiences of bootstrapping a media brand and offer insightful advice for budding businesspeople.

The second book, an autobiography, would detail the struggles and successes of Antoine Maurice King and Rondell (MaddMann) Maddox as they created Spate Media from scratch. This gripping story will provide insight into the difficulties encountered and the unyielding resolve that helped Spate Media grow into the critical media powerhouse it is today.

The team at Spate Media is still dedicated to motivating the following generation of media entrepreneurs and advancing happiness via storytelling as they prepare to release these books.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with Spate Media and LL Cool J while recognizing the strength of aspiration and tenacity. Keep an eye out for the publication of the books, which will give you an inside glimpse into the Spate Media brand and the drive of its founders.

About Spate Media: Spate Media was founded in 2006 as a digital magazine, podcast and Youtube channel. Since being launched the brand has worked with the biggest names in entertainment and is now currently working on a film about the brand to help inspire future entrepreneurs.

Contact:

www.spatemedia.info

###

LL Cool J Says The Founders Of Hip Hop Are Not Dusty (Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop) Animation