Comment period open for proposed non-rule air quality standard permit for natural gas EGUs

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is proposing a new non-rule air quality standard permit for natural gas fired electric generating units (NG EGUs). The public can make comments and participate in a public meeting on this proposed permit.

The proposed standard permit would provide a preconstruction authorization that may be used by any NG EGU complying with the standard permit requirements provided it is not prohibited by other local, state, or federal permitting statutes or regulations. This would provide applicants with more flexibility when seeking authorization of NG EGUs at a site and serves as an alternative option to the existing Non-Rule Air Quality Standard Permit for Electric Generating Units.

The public is invited to attend the meeting in-person or virtually at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, room 2210 Building F at TCEQ’s central office located at 12100 Park 35 Circle in Austin. The meeting is set up for TCEQ to receive oral or written comments by interested persons. Those in attendance will be called to present oral statements in order of registration. Open discussion will not be permitted during the meeting. Staff will be available to discuss the proposal 30 minutes before the beginning of the meeting.

Persons who have special communication or other accommodation needs who are planning to attend the meeting should contact Sandy Wong, Office of Legal Services at 512-239-1802 or 1-800-RELAY-TX (TDD). Requests should be made as far in advance as possible. If translation services need requested, please contact TCEQ at 800-687-4040.

Those looking to provide written comments can do so by submitting them to Gwen Ricco, MC 205, Office of Legal Services, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Post Office Box 13087, Austin, Texas 78711-3087, or faxed to fax4808@tceq.texas.gov. Electronic comments may be submitted at: https://tceq.commentinput.com/ . All comments should reference Rule Project Number 2024-005-OTH-NR. The comment period closes midnight on July 30, 2024.

Copies of the proposed rulemaking can be obtained at https://www.tceq.texas.gov/permitting/air/nav/standard.html. For further information, please contact Suzanne Alexander, Operational Support Section, Air Permits Division, 512-239-2134.