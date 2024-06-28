Buddha Mind Monastery to Host 2024 Veggie Festival: Embracing Health, Sustainability, and Compassionate Living

Discover plant-based living at the 2024 Veggie Festival with cooking demos, free lunch, expert talks, and family-friendly activities at Buddha Mind Monastery.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buddha Mind Monastery is thrilled to announce the 2024 Veggie Festival, an event dedicated to celebrating healthy living, environmental sustainability, and compassionate lifestyles. The festival will take place on Saturday, July 13, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at the monastery's peaceful grounds located at 5800 S. Anderson Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73150.

Festival Highlights:

• Cooking Demonstrations: Discover delicious plant-based recipes and culinary techniques from renowned chefs.

• Complimentary Vegetarian Lunch: Savor a wholesome, free vegetarian meal.

• Diverse Food Displays: Explore an array of plant-based foods and innovative dishes.

• Informational Booths: Gain insights into health, nutrition, and sustainable living practices.

• Expert Panel Discussions: Engage with experts on the benefits of vegetarianism.

• Educational Talks: Attend sessions on health, environmental stewardship, and compassionate living.

• Children’s Activities: Enjoy fun and educational activities designed for kids.

• Guided Meditation: Experience relaxation and mindfulness through guided meditation sessions.

• Yoga Sessions: Participate in yoga classes aimed at enhancing physical and mental well-being.

The 2024 Veggie Festival aims to inspire the community to embrace healthier and more sustainable lifestyles. Attendees are encouraged to bring reusable utensils to support the event's commitment to eco-friendliness.

RSVP Details:

Please RSVP by scanning the QR code on the event poster or by visiting our website.

“We are excited to host the 2024 Veggie Festival and welcome the community to join us in celebrating the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle,” said Abbess of Buddha Mind Monastery. “This event not only promotes health and well-being but also underscores our commitment to environmental sustainability and compassion.”

Join us for an enriching day of learning, enjoyment, and community spirit. For more details, visit www.ctbuddhamind.org or contact us at (405) 869-0501.

About Buddha Mind Monastery:

Buddha Mind Monastery is committed to promoting peace, compassion, and wisdom through the teachings of Buddhism. Situated in Oklahoma City, the monastery offers a serene environment for meditation, education, and community engagement.