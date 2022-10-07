Agri Planet Uganda Appoints Janelle Nightingale Director of Organizational Growth and Strategy

Co-Founder, Alinaitwe Cleofash | CEO, Ahumuza Ignatius | Director of Organizational Growth and Strategy, Janelle Nightingale

Innovative agro NGO, Agri Planet Uganda, announces the appointment of Janelle Nightingale, a youth advocate, as Director of Organizational Growth and Strategy.

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Agri Planet Uganda, led by the forward-thinking duo of Ahumuza Ignatius and Alinaitwe Cleofash, recently took a giant stride towards achieving the goal of "developing the next generation of socially enterprising and environmentally conscious agricultural leaders," as the non-governmental organization announced the appointment of Janelle Nightingale as Director of Organizational Growth and Strategy. The move follows the establishment of a board of directors for the NGO by Agri Planet Uganda and the Republic of Uganda.

"I am excited to continue supporting Agri Planet Uganda's mission through this new leadership role and continue to empower youth and farming communities to develop sustainable permaculture, enabling future generations to thrive. We have already accomplished significant development and expansion goals of Agri Planet programs. But, still, there is much more to do." - Janelle Nightingale, Director of Organizational Growth and Strategy.

Climate change remains one of the biggest challenges faced by the world, with the devastating effects of monsoon rains, hurricanes, and other similar occurrences further bringing to bear the need to address the phenomenon urgently. Consequently, Agri Planet Uganda has taken a unique approach to correct climate change by using the concept of permaculture.

Agri Planet Uganda aims to empower smallholder farmers by teaching them the concept of permaculture and promoting sustainable farming. The NGO has done tremendously well, working with well-meaning agriculture enthusiasts across age groups, charitable organizations, and investors to train, simulate, and practice permaculture.

The recent appointment of Janelle Nightingale as the organization's Director of Organizational Growth and Strategy will help facilitate the achievement of the goals, as she brings her wealth of experience and passion to the table. The appointment is for five years, upon which a vote will take place to maintain the position or transfer roles.

For further information about Agri Planet Uganda and the programs designed to promote sustainable farming and correct climate change, visit - https://www.agriplanetuganda.org/.

