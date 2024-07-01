Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. and CURIO Join Forces to Advance Nuclear Fuel Recycling of Micro Reactor Technology

About

Curio, headquartered in Washington DC, is committed to advancing a closed fuel cycle through pioneering technologies such as NuCycle®, a patented process for nuclear fuel recycling. By addressing environmental, security, and market concerns, Curio aims to establish clean nuclear power as a catalyst for global prosperity and sustainability. With a vision of the United States as an energy exporter and a supplier of nuclear fuel, energy, and next-generation radioisotopes and nuclides, Curio is leading the charge towards a cleaner and brighter future.