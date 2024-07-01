Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. and CURIO Join Forces to Advance Nuclear Fuel Recycling of Micro Reactor Technology
Partnership Amplifies Nuclear Fuel Recycling for Next-Gen Micro Reactors, Paving the Way for Sustainable Nuclear Energy Solutions
Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:$nne)
"This partnership with Nano. exemplifies our commitment to working across the entire spectrum of the nuclear industry and aligns perfectly with our vision for a sustainable nuclear future.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curio, a leader in advanced nuclear recycling technology, and Nano Nuclear Energy Inc., a pioneering innovator in micro-small modular reactor technology, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Letter of Agreement (LOA) to collaborate on optimizing nuclear fuel recycling for Nano's groundbreaking next-generation micro reactors.
— Edward McGinnis
This strategic alliance combines Curio's expertise in nuclear waste recycling with Nano Nuclear's cutting-edge micro reactor designs, showcasing a powerful synergy in the nuclear energy sector. Nano Nuclear's revolutionary approach to compact, portable nuclear energy solutions perfectly complements Curio's innovative NuCycle® process, setting the stage for a new era in clean energy production.
James Walker, CEO & Head of Reactor Development of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), emphasized the significance of this partnership: "At Nano Nuclear, we're not just developing reactors; we're reimagining the future of energy. Our advanced portable nuclear microreactors represent a paradigm shift in how we think about nuclear power - making it more accessible, adaptable, and aligned with the world's evolving energy needs. By partnering with Curio, we're taking our vision a step further. We're ensuring that our advanced fuel designs are not only innovative but also optimized for recycling, creating a truly sustainable nuclear fuel cycle." Walker added, "This collaboration allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible in nuclear technology. Our portable microreactors are designed to be game changers in terms of portability and efficiency, and now, with Curio's recycling expertise, we're addressing the full lifecycle of nuclear fuel. This holistic approach is what sets Nano Nuclear apart in the industry."
Key points of the agreement include:
• Nano Nuclear will share detailed characteristics of their advanced fuel designs with Curio.
• Curio will analyze these fuels to determine optimal recycling methods using the NuCycle process.
• Both companies will work together to enhance the recyclability of Nano's next-generation nuclear fuels.
• The partnership will explore ways to integrate recycled fuel into Nano Nuclear's micro reactor designs.
Edward McGinnis, CEO of Curio, stated, "This partnership with Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. exemplifies our commitment to working across the entire spectrum of the nuclear industry. Nano Nuclear's innovative approach to reactor design aligns perfectly with our vision for a sustainable nuclear future. Together, we're not just solving today's challenges; we're creating tomorrow's solutions. "Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the nuclear sector. Their forward-thinking approach and willingness to explore new frontiers in nuclear technology make them an ideal partner for Curio. By focusing on the development of advanced portable microreactors, Nano Nuclear is not only addressing current energy needs but also paving the way for a more resilient and adaptable energy infrastructure.
This agreement highlights both companies' positions as industry leaders in their respective fields. By combining Curio's expertise in nuclear fuel recycling with Nano Nuclear's revolutionary micro reactor technology, this partnership is set to redefine the landscape of clean energy production.
For more information about Curio and its NuCycle technology, please visit www.curio.energy.
About Curio
Curio is at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, specializing in advanced nuclear recycling solutions. With its revolutionary NuCycle® process, Curio is dedicated to closing the nuclear fuel cycle, dramatically reducing nuclear waste, and unleashing the full potential of nuclear energy for a cleaner, more sustainable future.
About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S. Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.
Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.
HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.
For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/
