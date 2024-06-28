Can the next government fix the housing crisis?

Whoever wins the general election – and right now it looks set to be Labour – is going to inherit a particularly stacked and complicated in-tray. And most complicated of all might just be housing.

It’s a problem that so many people are feeling – and it’s a problem that successive governments have completely failed to solve. There aren’t enough houses. There aren’t enough houses being built. Houses are too expensive to buy. In some places they are too expensive to rent.

So what is the solution? Hannah and Paul are joined by special guest Toby Lloyd, a housing policy expert and former No.10 adviser, to make sense of what has gone wrong – and what could be done to fix it.

PLUS: Just how bad are these gambling headlines for the government?

