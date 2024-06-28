Submit Release
Can the next government fix the housing crisis?

Whoever wins the general election – and right now it looks set to be Labour – is going to inherit a particularly stacked and complicated in-tray. And most complicated of all might just be housing.

It’s a problem that so many people are feeling – and it’s a problem that successive governments have completely failed to solve. There aren’t enough houses. There aren’t enough houses being built. Houses are too expensive to buy. In some places they are too expensive to rent.

So what is the solution? Hannah and Paul are joined by special guest Toby Lloyd, a housing policy expert and former No.10 adviser, to make sense of what has gone wrong – and what could be done to fix it.

PLUS: Just how bad are these gambling headlines for the government?

The Expert Factor is the podcast for people who haven’t had enough of experts. Each week the directors of three leading and respected think tanks – Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Hannah White of the Institute for Government, and Anand Menon of UK in a Changing Europe – get together to discuss, debate and explain the big questions and themes that will shape the election – and the political landscape for years to come. 

