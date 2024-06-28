Sunak’s election gamble: will Starmer hit the jackpot?

We’re into the general election final countdown and all the polls point to a big Labour win for Keir Starmer. So does Rishi Sunak have any aces up his sleeve or has the general election gambling scandal confirmed many Conservatives’ fears that that their leader is a busted flush? The Guardian’s Rafael Behr joins the podcast to look back on the campaign and explore what might happen next for Labour and the Conservatives.

Who has had a good campaign and who has had a bad one? The podcast team pick their choices.

What is it the last day – and the first day – in government really like? The IfG’s Giles Wilkes and Jack Worlidge, both former government special advisers, give the inside story.

PLUS: What are the big barriers to Labour’s clean energy plan and what can Keir Starmer do to knock them down?