General election 2024: What happens on day one for a new government?

This Friday will be day one in government for the winner of the general election. But there will be no chance for anyone to catch their breath after a gruelling campaign. The job begins at once.

So what should civil servants be braced to expect as ministers are appointed to their new roles? How can special advisers best prepare for that frenetic first 24 hours? And what actually awaits a prime minister as they step through that famous No10 door?

This IfG webinar will take you behind the scenes of the first day in government after a general election – and reveals what civil servants, officials and ministers can expect to happen next.

Joining us will be: