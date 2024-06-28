Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,554 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Applications Open July 1 For $5 million in Victim Grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, June 28, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the application period opens Monday, July 1, for $5 million in grants that will be awarded by the Attorney General’s Office to organizations that assist children who have been abused or neglected, victims of domestic violence, and victims of sexual assault.

South Dakota legislators this year passed, and Gov. Kristi Noem signed, Senate Bill 168 which provides for one-time general funds which will be used for the grants. The grants are for organizations that do not receive full funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act grant.

“These grants will provide the resources needed to help victims of serious crimes,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Application deadline is 5 p.m. CDT Aug. 31, 2024. The grants will be awarded in time to start using the funds Oct. 1.

Organizations with questions can contact the Office of Attorney General’s Finance Office at ATGGrants@state.sd.us. The grant application form can be found and downloaded at https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Media/Publications/otherinfo.aspx#gsc.tab=0 under “Victim Grant Application.”

                                               -30-

 

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Applications Open July 1 For $5 million in Victim Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more