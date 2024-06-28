Attorney General Jackley Announces Applications Open July 1 For $5 million in Victim Grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, June 28, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the application period opens Monday, July 1, for $5 million in grants that will be awarded by the Attorney General’s Office to organizations that assist children who have been abused or neglected, victims of domestic violence, and victims of sexual assault.

South Dakota legislators this year passed, and Gov. Kristi Noem signed, Senate Bill 168 which provides for one-time general funds which will be used for the grants. The grants are for organizations that do not receive full funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act grant.

“These grants will provide the resources needed to help victims of serious crimes,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Application deadline is 5 p.m. CDT Aug. 31, 2024. The grants will be awarded in time to start using the funds Oct. 1.

Organizations with questions can contact the Office of Attorney General’s Finance Office at ATGGrants@state.sd.us. The grant application form can be found and downloaded at https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Media/Publications/otherinfo.aspx#gsc.tab=0 under “Victim Grant Application.”

