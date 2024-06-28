Maine DOE Update – June 28, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Students and families gathered at SeDoMoCha Elementary School (RSU 68) on Monday to kick off the 2024 Hot Lunch Summer Meal Program and the new SUN Bucks benefit. The event, supported by officials from the Maine Department of Education (DOE), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and RSU 68, showcased new options to help ensure children have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer months. | More

Helping students understand the complex and painful truths of the history of genocide and the Holocaust is not always easy. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and its partners have many resources available to Maine educators to support them personally and professionally in this work. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

This spring, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) awarded a $400,000 Strengthening Maine’s Workforce Grant to Ignite Presque Isle and SAD 1 Adult & Community Education’s workforce development partnership. | More

Three Maine Educators Honored as Alternative Education Teachers of the Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joins the Alternative Education Association of Maine in congratulating the 2024 Alternative Educators of the Year. The Alternative Education Association of Maine selects the recipients of the Maine Alternative Education Teachers of the Year for their hard work and determination as alternative education teachers in the State of Maine. | More

Biddeford ‘Odyssey of the Mind’ Teams Continue their Ongoing Success at State and World Championship

Biddeford High and Middle Schools had sweeping success in the recent Odyssey of the Mind State Championship, with six out of the nine teams placing in the State Championship, four teams placing in the top three of their respective divisions, and four teams moving on to the World Finals in Ames, Iowa. | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Starting this July, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team will offer two asynchronous book studies. Both asynchronous book studies include a free copy of the book and discussions on integrating the concepts into instruction, reflection, and collaboration through the EnGiNE learning management system. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education will host the 14th Annual Maine PBIS Conference on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the Augusta Civic Center from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM. | More

Event and session registration are open for the 2024 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit held August 6th – 8th at the Augusta Civic Center. Sessions take place from 7 am to 5 pm each day. Breakfast and lunch are included! This year’s event features an all-in-one events app where you can select a personalized schedule following event registration. Register for the Annual Summit Here | See the Agenda & Sessions

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

As part of The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) work to elevate the expertise of Maine’s education field, we are looking to hire Maine educators as Fellows in the following areas: Civics, Financial Literacy, and Arts Integration. | More

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here