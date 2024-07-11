King’s Auctions is NOW announcing Michael Jackson’s signed Art Auction date to be August 3rd 2024 Beverly Hills Ca
EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Jackson signed art collection is now ready for auction. Aug 3rd 11:30 am, bidding starts 12pm sharp. Rsvp ONLY.
Auction will be onsite for select bidders only and online bidding will be available internationally. All bidders must be vetted and cleared to join our auction on all platforms.
The event will be hosted by Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi and a live international online bidding broadcast will also be available on LiveAuctioneers.
All art pieces come with a Certificate of Authenticity by world renowned signature memorabilia authentication expert Roger Epperson. All original art, 100% guaranteed.
Lot 1 is the entire collection that will first be offered for one price. It includes all 76 pieces, 25 of which are double sided. Most of the pieces were created using wax pencils and pastels, but there are 5 paintings done in watercolor, pencil and oil pastel. Sizes range from approximately 22 to 40 inches in height and 20 to 43 inches in width. Consistent themes in the artwork include, doors, gates, keys, chairs, US Presidents, a few self portraits and dance. Many of the presidential portraits have been embossed with the seal of the 'U.S. Presidency'.
Lot 32 is Jacksons interpretation of the Queen of England titled "Her Majesty" created in 1977. It is an original master work of art created with wax pencil and pastel on white blind-embossed acid-free archival paper with watermark made in France, embossed with the mark of 'We the People', signed by the artist, Michael Joseph Jackson, measuring 27" x 20 5/8".
Lot 101 is the actual throne used on the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in the holograph performance 'of Jackson'. The performance captivated audiences, blending Jacksons iconic dance moves with cutting-edge technology. Its impact was both nostalgic and forward-thinking as the world paid tribute to the beloved King of Pop. You may find the video of the performance here on King-auctions.com
For those who did not know, Jacksons passion for drawing started at an early age. When he was older he sought guidance from world renowned artists to fine tune his talent resulting in these rare pieces of art. Despite being known for his talent in music and dance, it is clear that Jackson had an innate talent for visual art as well.
Fans and collectors can appreciate the opportunity to own a piece of Michael Jackson’s unique and impressive legacy. Whether purchased as an investment or as a personal treasure, these drawings offer a glimpse into the mind of one of the most creative and celebrated figures in recent history.
A portion of the proceeds will go to charity.
Allie Jones
Auction will be onsite for select bidders only and online bidding will be available internationally. All bidders must be vetted and cleared to join our auction on all platforms.
The event will be hosted by Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi and a live international online bidding broadcast will also be available on LiveAuctioneers.
All art pieces come with a Certificate of Authenticity by world renowned signature memorabilia authentication expert Roger Epperson. All original art, 100% guaranteed.
Lot 1 is the entire collection that will first be offered for one price. It includes all 76 pieces, 25 of which are double sided. Most of the pieces were created using wax pencils and pastels, but there are 5 paintings done in watercolor, pencil and oil pastel. Sizes range from approximately 22 to 40 inches in height and 20 to 43 inches in width. Consistent themes in the artwork include, doors, gates, keys, chairs, US Presidents, a few self portraits and dance. Many of the presidential portraits have been embossed with the seal of the 'U.S. Presidency'.
Lot 32 is Jacksons interpretation of the Queen of England titled "Her Majesty" created in 1977. It is an original master work of art created with wax pencil and pastel on white blind-embossed acid-free archival paper with watermark made in France, embossed with the mark of 'We the People', signed by the artist, Michael Joseph Jackson, measuring 27" x 20 5/8".
Lot 101 is the actual throne used on the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in the holograph performance 'of Jackson'. The performance captivated audiences, blending Jacksons iconic dance moves with cutting-edge technology. Its impact was both nostalgic and forward-thinking as the world paid tribute to the beloved King of Pop. You may find the video of the performance here on King-auctions.com
For those who did not know, Jacksons passion for drawing started at an early age. When he was older he sought guidance from world renowned artists to fine tune his talent resulting in these rare pieces of art. Despite being known for his talent in music and dance, it is clear that Jackson had an innate talent for visual art as well.
Fans and collectors can appreciate the opportunity to own a piece of Michael Jackson’s unique and impressive legacy. Whether purchased as an investment or as a personal treasure, these drawings offer a glimpse into the mind of one of the most creative and celebrated figures in recent history.
A portion of the proceeds will go to charity.
Allie Jones
Kings Auctions
+1 800-524-1032
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube