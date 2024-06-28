LANG REALTY HOSTS YOGA CLASS LED BY RENOWNED TEACHER, LESLIE GLICKMAN

Lang Realty recently hosted a yoga class for its agents and clients.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty recently hosted an invigorating yoga session for its agents and their clients at the company’s new Central Boca sales office. The class was led by Leslie Glickman, a highly respected figure in the yoga community with nearly three decades of experience.

Participants were guided through a series of poses and breathing exercises designed to promote relaxation and mindfulness. The session not only offered physical benefits such as improved flexibility and strength but also provided mental clarity and a sense of peace. For many attendees, it was a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of daily life, allowing them to return to their routines with renewed energy and focus.

“This event was more than just a yoga class; it was an opportunity for the Lang Realty community to come together and share a unique experience,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Opportunities such as this reflect our commitment to the well-being of our agents and clients, while fostering a sense of community and support.”

Attendees, which included Lang Realty agents and their clients, were treated to a session that was both relaxing and rejuvenating. The serene ambiance of the new office space provided the perfect backdrop for the event, enhancing the overall experience.

Leslie Glickman, an entrepreneur and owner of Yoga Journey Studio, has made significant contributions to the yoga world. Her studio has become a central hub for yoga enthusiasts in South Florida, fostering a vibrant and supportive community. Leslie’s expertise extends beyond the walls of her studio as she travels globally to lead retreats, sharing her deep knowledge and passion for yoga with a diverse audience. For over twenty years, she has also been a teacher of teachers, guiding and inspiring the next generation of yoga instructors. Her reputation as a presenter and guest speaker is well-established, and she has been featured on CBS and ABC News as well as in numerous magazines and newspapers.

Leslie's teaching methodology, "Pause, Breathe, Notice, Feel," serves as the cornerstone of her approach to yoga. This method encourages practitioners to slow down, connect with their breath, become aware of their bodies, and genuinely feel their experiences. However, what truly sets Leslie apart is her ability to connect intuitively with her students, creating a nurturing and inclusive environment that allows everyone to thrive.

Leslie Glickman’s class at Lang Realty’s Central Boca sales office was a resounding success, leaving participants feeling refreshed and inspired. The event showcased the benefits of incorporating wellness practices into everyday life and highlighted the importance of taking time to nurture both body and mind.

Lang Realty was established in 1989 and has grown from a modest start with three sales associates to become one of the top real estate companies in South Florida. The company has offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

For more information on Lang Realty, including a list of office locations, visit www.langrealty.com.

