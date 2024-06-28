Summary of opinion: Imfinzi, 27/06/2024 Positive

On 27 June 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Imfinzi. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is AstraZeneca AB.

The CHMP adopted a new indication as follows:

Endometrial Cancer

IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer​ who are candidates for systemic therapy, followed by maintenance treatment with:

IMFINZI as monotherapy in endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)

IMFINZI in combination with olaparib in endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair proficient (pMMR).

For information, the full indications for Imfinzi will be as follows1:

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

IMFINZI as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of locally advanced, unresectable non‑small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults whose tumours express PD-L1 on ≥ 1% of tumour cells and whose disease has not progressed following platinum‑based chemoradiation therapy (see section 5.1).

IMFINZI in combination with tremelimumab and platinum-based chemotherapy is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with metastatic NSCLC with no sensitising EGFR mutations or ALK positive mutations.

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

IMFINZI in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES‑SCLC).

Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC)

IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin is indicated for the first‑line treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

IMFINZI as monotherapy is indicated for the first line treatment of adults with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

IMFINZI in combination with tremelimumab is indicated for the first line treatment of adults with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Endometrial Cancer

IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer​ who are candidates for systemic therapy, followed by maintenance treatment with:

IMFINZI as monotherapy in endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)

IMFINZI in combination with olaparib in endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair proficient (pMMR).

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.