Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Aranesp, darbepoetin alfa, Date of authorisation: 08/06/2001, Revision: 46, Status: Authorised

Aranesp can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment should be started by a doctor who has experience in treating the types of anaemia mentioned above.

Aranesp is available in a vial, a pre-filled syringe or a pre-filled pen. It is provided in various strengths.

For patients with chronic renal failure, Aranesp can be injected into a vein or under the skin. It must be injected under the skin in patients receiving chemotherapy. The dose and frequency of injection depend on why Aranesp is being used, and are adjusted, according to the patient’s response, to obtain haemoglobin levels that remain within the recommended range (between 10 and 12 grams per decilitre). Haemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen around the body. The lowest dose that provides adequate control of symptoms should be used.

Aranesp can be injected by the patient or their carer if they have been trained. For more information about using Aranesp, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.