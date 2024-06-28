Referral: Lorazepam Macure 4 mg/ml, solution for injection, lorazepam Article 13 referrals CHMP opinion, 27/06/2024

Lorazepam Macure, a medicine of the benzodiazepine class, is used in several EU countries as a sedative before surgery or extensive physical examinations. It is also used to relieve severe fear or tension in people who cannot swallow tablets.

Lorazepam Macure contains the active substance lorazepam and is a generic medicine. A generic medicine contains the same active substance and works in the same way as a reference medicine authorised in the EU. The reference medicine for Lorazepam Macure is called Xilmac.

Lorazepam Macure is authorised in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia and Sweden.

The company that markets Lorazepam Macure is Macure Pharma ApS.