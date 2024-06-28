Georgia grants visa-free access to Macao SAR Passport holders

MACAU, June 28 - The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region has received the notification from the Embassy of Georgia to the People’s Republic of China that holders of the Macao SAR Passport can enter Georgia without visa for a maximum stay of 30 days.

At present, a total of 146 countries or territories have agreed to grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to the Macao SAR Passport holders. Besides, 25 countries have confirmed that Macao SAR Passport holderscan apply for e-visa or apply for visa online. For further details, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau: www.dsi.gov.mo/download/visa_free_list_e.pdf and www.dsi.gov.mo/download/E_visa_e.pdf.