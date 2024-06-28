Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,207 in the last 365 days.

Georgia grants visa-free access to Macao SAR Passport holders

MACAU, June 28 - The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region has received the notification from the Embassy of Georgia to the People’s Republic of China that holders of the Macao SAR Passport can enter Georgia without visa for a maximum stay of 30 days.

At present, a total of 146 countries or territories have agreed to grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to the Macao SAR Passport holders. Besides, 25 countries have confirmed that Macao SAR Passport holderscan apply for e-visa or apply for visa online.  For further details, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau: www.dsi.gov.mo/download/visa_free_list_e.pdf and www.dsi.gov.mo/download/E_visa_e.pdf.

You just read:

Georgia grants visa-free access to Macao SAR Passport holders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more