Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s Regular Press Conference on June 28, 2024

CCTV: President Xi Jinping this morning attended and addressed the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which received wide attention from the international community. Can you give us more details on the conference?

Mao Ning: On the morning of June 28, the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. President Xi Jinping attended the conference and delivered an important address. Premier Li Qiang moderated the conference. Foreign leaders, representatives from international and regional organizations, diplomatic envoys from over 100 countries, renowned experts and scholars, friendly personages and representatives of the media and business communities attended the conference. A total of around 600 Chinese and foreign guests were at the conference. A luncheon was held after the conference and four sub-forums are being held as we speak.

President Xi’s address is visionary and profound. It touches on the history, present and future and, in this turbulent and changing world, sends out the strong message of seeking common ground while shelving differences, taking good care of our home planet, and treating each other with mutual respect for mutual success. The address will have major far-reaching influence on promoting global efforts for a better shared future.

The gist of President Xi’s address can be summarized in a few sets of numbers.

First, the address summarizes the four historic contributions of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence have transcended time and space and overcome estrangement, showing robust resilience and everlasting relevance. They have set a historic benchmark for international relations and international rule of law and have served as the prime guidance for the establishment and development of relations between countries with different social systems. They have been a powerful rallying force behind the efforts of developing countries to pursue cooperation and self-strength through unity and have contributed historic wisdom to the reform and improvement of the international order.

Second, the address provides an insightful analysis of how the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence is embodied and elevated in the Vision of Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind. The Vision of Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind is the most effective move to sustain, promote and upgrade the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in the new circumstances. The Vision captures the reality that all countries have a shared future and intertwined interests, and sets a new model of equality and coexistence for international relations. The Vision responds to the world’s prevailing trend of peace, development, cooperation and win-win, and opens up new prospects for peace and progress. The Vision keeps pace with the historic trend toward multipolarity and economic globalization, and inspires new ways to achieve development and security.

Third, the address puts forward six proposals on jointly ushering in a better future for humanity. At this historic moment when mankind have to choose between peace and war, prosperity and recession, unity and confrontation, countries in the world need to uphold the principle of sovereign equality, cement the foundation of mutual respect, turn the vision for peace and security into reality, unite all forces to achieve prosperity, commit to fairness and justice, embrace an open and inclusive mindset, and strive tirelessly for the lofty goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Fourth, the address advocates that the Global South can become a strong force for four endeavors. China belongs to the Global South and speaks with one voice with the Global South. With the overall development of the world in mind, President Xi said that the Global South should be more open and more inclusive, together be the staunch force for peace, the core driving force for open development, the construction team of global governance, and the advocates for exchange among civilizations, and join hands together to take the lead in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Fifth, President Xi announced eight measures to support cooperation of the Global South, which cover areas of training, youth exchange, economic development, free trade, agricultural cooperation, digital economy, green development and ecological conservation. China will work with all parties to provide stronger impetus for the common development, solidarity and cooperation of the Global South.

China will always remain a staunch champion and faithful practitioner of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. At the new historical starting point, China will remain firmly committed to an independent foreign policy of peace, seek peaceful development, carry out friendly cooperation with all countries, follow the opening-up strategy of win-win cooperation, and work with the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for mankind and open up an even brighter future for humanity.

AFP: The US said that Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell held a call with Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu. During the call, Campbell said that the US’s defense commitments to the Philippines were ironclad and raised serious concerns about Chinese actions in the South China Sea. What did Ma Zhaoxu say on that call?

Mao Ning: On June 27, Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu had a phone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell. The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the current China-US relations and issues of mutual interest. Ma Zhaoxu elaborated on China’s just position on issues related to Taiwan, Xizang, the South China Sea and Ukraine, and asked the US to act on President Biden’s “five-noes” commitment, earnestly respect China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, and play a positive role for the steady development of China-US relations, rather than doing the opposite.

Ma Zhaoxu stressed that the Taiwan question is at the core of China’s core interests, and the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations. “Taiwan independence” is a dead end, and connivance and support for “Taiwan independence” will backfire. The US should fully see through the separatist nature of the DPP authorities and its grave harm to cross-Strait peace and stability, abide by the three China-US joint communiqués, stop arming Taiwan, and act on its commitment of not supporting “Taiwan independence.” Xizang-related issues concern China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US should stop emboldening the “Tibetan independence” forces in any form and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs taking Xizang-related issues as an excuse. The root cause of the current tension around Ren’ai Jiao is that the Philippines has abandoned the consensus reached with China and challenged China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by sending a large amount of construction materials to the illegally grounded vessel in an attempt to achieve permanent occupation of Ren’ai Jiao. The US side should stop emboldening and supporting the provocations of the Philippine side and take concrete actions to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea. China’s position on the Ukraine issue is objective and just. The US side should stop groundlessly smearing and scapegoating China, and stop obstructing the normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Russia. China firmly opposes the abuse of illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction by the US side, and will firmly safeguard the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese entities and individuals.

Hubei Media Group: Today marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Venezuela. How would China comment on the growth of China-Venezuela relations in the past five decades? What does China envisage for the future growth of China-Venezuela relationship?

Mao Ning: Today marks the 50th anniversary of China-Venezuela diplomatic ties. President Xi Jinping and President Nicolás Maduro exchanged messages of congratulations to commemorate this important day.

Over the past 50 years, both China and Venezuela have traversed an extraordinary journey. No matter how the international landscape has evolved, the two countries have always given each other understanding and support on issues involving our respective core interests and major concerns, jointly upheld international fairness and justice and the common interests of developing countries, and have forged an ironclad friendship. Last September, President Nicolás Maduro paid a successful state visit to China. The two presidents jointly announced the elevation of our bilateral relations to an all-weather strategic partnership, which opened a new chapter for bilateral relations.

As China and Venezuela begin the next 50 years of bilateral relations, we are ready to work with Venezuela to cherish the bond that goes back to the beginning of our diplomatic relations, build on the traditional friendship, and continue to enrich the China-Venezuela all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership to deliver more benefits for the peoples of both countries and contribute more to world peace and development.

CCTV: It’s reported that TEPCO started to dump the 7th batch of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean on June 28. The discharge is expected to last through July 16 and reaches nearly 7,800 tonnes. What’s your comment?

Mao Ning: Japan has still not addressed international concerns about the discharge of the nuclear-contaminated water, including its safety, the long-term reliability of the treatment facility and the effectiveness of monitoring arrangements and so on. Meanwhile, Japan continues to unilaterally dump the water into the ocean and transfer the risk of nuclear pollution to the world. This is blatant disregard for the health of humanity, the global marine environment and global public interest. China firmly opposes it.

We would like to stress again that, the Japanese side should respond to the legitimate and reasonable concerns from home and abroad with all seriousness and properly handle the issues of the discharge in a responsible and constructive way. We urge the Japanese side to provide full cooperation in setting up an independent and effective long-term international monitoring arrangement with substantive participation of Japan’s neighboring countries and other stakeholders, so as to avoid irrevocable consequences stemming from the ocean discharge.

NHK: Hu Youping, the Chinese woman who bravely stepped forward to stop the suspect who attacked a Japanese woman in Suzhou passed away due to heavy injuries. Witnesses said that if it were not for her, more people would have been injured. Do you have any comment on her bravery? Anything you would like to say about her passing? Is there any latest progress you could share on the investigation of the incident?

Mao Ning: We’ve learned this sad news as well. We extend deep condolences over her passing and our thoughts are with her family. The government of Suzhou has decided to posthumously confer the title of “Role Model of Righteousness and Courage” upon Hu Youping. She is a shining example of the kindheartedness, bravery and everyday heroism in Chinese people, who would not hesitate to stand in harm’s way to help others. For updates on the investigation, I would refer you to future press release of the local police.