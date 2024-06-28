Chinese Ambassador to Iceland He Rulong Receives an Exclusive Interview from the Magazine Icelandic Times

On June 26, 2024, Ambassador He Rulong received an exclusive interview from the magazine Icelandic Times and answered questions concerning China-Iceland relations, practical cooperation, arctic affairs and others.

Ambassador He said that although China and Iceland are geographically far apart from each other and have so many differences, our bilateral relations are characterised by inclusiveness and mutual emulation, which is a vivid manifestation of the international significance of Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping. China and Iceland have similar development experiences, and the peoples of the two countries are witnessing ever deepening mutual understanding. The two sides share broad prospects for cooperation in tourism, geothermal, fisheries, new energy, e-commerce and other fields. It is our belief that that China-Iceland relations will have a bright future.

Icelandic Times is a magazine that provides information on Icelandic tourism, culture, trade and economy, and it is published in English, Icelandic, Chinese and other languages now.