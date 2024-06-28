ATLANTA - The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has announced the promotion of Keir Chapple to Director of the Georgia Office of Victim Services (GOVS).

Chapple has served as the Deputy Director of GOVS since 2015.

“I am deeply humbled to become the Director of the Georgia Office of Victim Services. My passion for serving victims and survivors remains unwavering, and I am dedicated to supporting our clients and our incredible team. Together, we will continue making a positive impact on the lives we touch,” states Chapple.

The Georgia Office of Victim Services provides post sentencing services to registered crime victims and is a division of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. The office represents the Board, the Department of Corrections (GDC) and the Department of Community Supervision (DCS).

Executive Director of the Parole Board, Chris Barnett says leadership from all three agencies approved the promotion.

"Keir has earned this promotion. He has a passion for serving crime victims and has served them extremely well these past several years as Deputy Director of the office," said Barnett.

Chapple began his career with the State Board of Pardons and Paroles as a parole officer in Fulton County in 2005. He was promoted to assistant chief parole officer in October 2007. Chapple developed a desire to work with crime victims after volunteering at a Victims Visitors’ Day event during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. He transferred to the Office of Victim Services as a Program Manager in 2014 to manage the state’s Victim Offender Dialogue Program, address unwanted offender communications with victims, and assist victims with restitution issues.

Chapple is a POST-certified Instructor and a certified Crisis Intervention Team Officer and Trainer. He has completed the National Organization for Victim Assistance (NOVA) Victim Assistance Academy and is a credentialed victim advocate with the National Advocate Credentialing Program (NACP). He is also a member of the National Association of Victim Assistance in Corrections (NAVAC), the National Organization for Victim Advocacy (NOVA), the American Probation and Parole Association (APPA), the Georgia Professional Association of Community Supervision (GPACS), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP).

Chapple has completed the National Facilitated Dialogue Training Program Pilot and is part of the National Training Cadre. He is certified in NOVA’s Crisis Response Training, and critical incident stress management (CISM). He has presented nationally on victim services at NAVAC and at the Association of Paroling Authorities International (APAI), and locally to numerous organizations.

Chapple earned a BS degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Georgia Southern University in 2000 and an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management in 2004.

For more information contact Steve Hayes, Communications Director at 404-657-9450 or [email protected].