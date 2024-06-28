Hoa Sen Group ties up with Singapore’s SP for clean energy

VIETNAM, June 28 - HCM CITY – Steel producer Hoa Sen Group has signed a deal with Singapore’s SP for consultancy to switch to clean energy at all its plants.

This partnership for sustainability aligns with Việt Nam's national objective of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The adoption of clean energy in its production will help Hoa Sen reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet stringent green standards in line with global trends, especially in certain markets like Europe and the US, which have strict product emission norms.

Under the agreement, SP Group will consult Hoa Sen on investing in power grid infrastructure, cooling systems, energy-efficient solutions, and various other projects across its facilities.

Vũ Văn Thanh, CEO of the steel company, underlined its strong commitment to sustainability.

“Through comprehensive deployment of clean and sustainable energy solutions, we aim to contribute to Việt Nam's national goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

Hoa Sen already has rooftop solar power systems at its steel plants with a total capacity of 13.4MWp.

It next plans to instal clean energy sources in its warehouses, offices and stores across the country.

It also carries out greenhouse gas inventories and carbon footprint assessments across its operations, ensuring compliance with international standards.

A leading manufacturer and distributor of coated steel, steel and plastic pipes and construction materials, it runs a huge network comprising 10 large steel plants and nearly 500 offices and retail outlets.

Its exports go to 87 countries and territories, and it has established itself as the top steel sheet exporter in Southeast Asia. – VNS