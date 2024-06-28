National Council for Sustainable Development established

VIETNAM, June 28 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has set out plans to establish a National Council for Sustainable Development, with Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long as the chairman.

The Council has been formed by reorganising the existing National Council for Sustainable Development and Enhancing Competitiveness.

This inter-agency coordinating body will advise and assist the Prime Minister in directing and coordinating efforts for sustainable development across Việt Nam.

The Council (formed by decision No. 560/QĐ-TTg on June 25) will have wide ranging responsibilities including researching, advising, recommending and proposing to the Prime Minister policies and mechanisms for sustainable development on a national scale.

This includes effectively implementing the National Action Plan for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, assessing sustainable development outcomes nationwide and regularly organising the National Conference on Sustainable Development.

It will also provide guidance to the Prime Minister on directing and coordinating between ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government-affiliated agencies, people's committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, and relevant organisations to address major inter-sectoral and inter-regional issues in sustainable development.

Council members, who will work part-time and will receive benefits as per current regulations, will operate under the organisational and operational regulations issued by the chairman.

Members will include representatives from the leadership of ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government-affiliated agencies, and leadership representatives from various Party committees. — VNS