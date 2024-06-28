Hà Nội could lead the country in digital technology

VIETNAM, June 28 - HÀ NỘI — At a conference on Hà Nội's plans to develop digital technology enterprises, a representative from Ministry of Information and Communications said they believed Hà Nội can lead the country in the field of digital technology.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Bùi Hoàng Phương said that in recent years, Hà Nội has always been one of the top localities in the field of information technology.

Now, technology corporations in the world are paying attention to Việt Nam, including Hà Nội, so the capital city will have opportunities to develop information technology and digital technology.

Phương, speaking at the conference held on June 27, proposed that Hà Nội continue to prioritise resources to develop digital technology businesses and attract foreign investment related to high-tech fields, such as semiconductors and AI.

"The ministry will accompany Hà Nội to develop digital technology businesses and complete the legal system to help the digital firms develop sustainably," he said.

The Hà Nội Department of Information and Communications said that the People's Committee has issued Plan No. 184/KH-UBND to develop local digital technology enterprises from now until 2025.

Hà Nội is working to establish 10,000 digital technology enterprises, form ten groups of digital technology products as key industrial markers and incubate 10 digital technology startups, aiming at developing digital government, digital economy and digital society in the City.

In addition, this plan also specifies groups of key tasks and solutions to develop Hà Nội's digital technology enterprises until 2025.

Also at the conference, the Hà Nội Department of Information and Communications signed a cooperation programmes and plans with the Authority of ICT Industry and Communications under the Ministry of Information and Communications and Việt Nam Software and Information Technology Services Association (VINASA) to develop State management of information technology and digital technology businesses in Hà Nội in the 2024-25 period.

In addition, Hà Nội has plans on promoting digital transformation and building the smart city with the Hà Nội Informatics and Telecommunications Association and developing digital technology businesses and enhancing digital transformation in small and medium-sized enterprises in the city with the Hà Nội Association of Small and Medium Enterprises for the 2024-25 period.

These cooperation programmes are the basis for the information technology industry and the digital technology businesses in the city to develop further, promoting the development of Hà Nội's digital government, digital economy and digital society, said Nguyễn Việt Hùng, director of Hà Nội Department of Information and Communications. — VNS