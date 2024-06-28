Global Air Care Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $18.02 Billion by 2028

Air Care Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Air Care Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air care market is projected to grow from $13.62 billion in 2023 to $14.39 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Despite challenges from pollution levels and economic fluctuations, the market is anticipated to reach $18.02 billion by 2028, driven by increasing concerns about indoor air quality and technological advancements in air purification.

Rise in Pollution Levels Propels Market Growth

The rise in pollution levels globally is a significant driver of the air care market. Increasing awareness of the harmful effects of indoor pollution on health and well-being has spurred demand for air care products. Governments' focus on environmental regulations and climate change mitigation further supports market growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever PLC are investing in biodegradable malodor-neutralizing technologies to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Iberchem Group launched VernovaPure, a technology designed to effectively neutralize a broad range of unpleasant odors in a sustainable manner.

Innovation in air purification technologies and the shift towards natural and botanical formulations are prominent trends driving market growth. Collaborations with home decor brands and the integration of smart home technologies are enhancing product offerings in the market.

Segments

• Product Type: Gel Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Candle Air Fresheners, Spray Or Aerosol Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Products

• Price: Low, Medium, High

• Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• Application: Rooms, Toilets, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Europe emerged as the largest region in the air care market in 2023, driven by stringent regulations and consumer awareness. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rising pollution levels.

Air Care Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Air Care Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on air care market size, air care market drivers and trends, air care market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The air care market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

