Adelaide continues rising up The Economist’s Liveability Index

Release date: 28/06/24

Adelaide has continued to rise up the rankings of The Economist’s Global Liveability Index, named one of the most liveable cities on earth.

According to the The Economist’s 2024 Global Liveability Index, Adelaide is now ranked 11th in the globally renowned list of 173 cities, ahead of Perth (15th) and Brisbane (16th)

It is the second consecutive year Adelaide has improved its ranking, up from 12th in 2023 and 30th in 2022.

The index ranks cities based on ratings across five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

The positive ranking in The Economist’s Global Liveability Index follows recent positive news on the state’s economy, with South Australia ranked number one in the nation in the past two CommSec State of the States reports and ANZ’s Stateometer labelling SA’s economy the best performing in the nation.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This reinforces what most of us already know – that Adelaide enjoys a lifestyle that is the envy of the world.

While we are facing challenges in areas such as cost of living, health and housing, I think we can all agree we are fortunate to live in one of the most liveable cities in the world, with plenty of opportunity ahead for the next generation.

This is something we cannot afford to take for granted, and the government is committed to doing everything it can to maintain and enhance the enviable lifestyle we enjoy as South Australians.