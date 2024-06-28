New generation of CFS trucks to better equip volunteers

Release date: 28/06/24

More than a dozen new fire trucks with improved equipment will be delivered to brigades across SA from this month, boosting the CFS’ response to urban incidents.

The 13 purpose-built trucks have groundbreaking firefighting tools and equipment as standard stowage items – helping volunteers respond to incidents in built-up areas, as rural communities continue to grow and expand.

In a state-first, the 34P appliances will be fitted with a portable ground monitor, enabling volunteers to remotely fight fires from a distance more safely.

The newly fitted trucks also better support responses to the diverse incidents the CFS attends in urban environments.

Other standard on-board equipment includes:

New battery-operated hand tools like angle grinders and quick-cut saws for forceable entry into sheds, garages or through fences.

A battery-operated positive pressure fan so firefighters can safely clear smoke from homes.

Mounted thermal imaging cameras to detect hotspots.

To further assist volunteers, the new vehicles also feature: Four-wheel drive system and capacity to carry around 3,000 litres of water.

Upgraded emergency warning lights and sirens.

Updated cabin console layouts and work deck monitors.

Improved ladder stowage.

The trucks will be delivered to 13 brigades by the end of the year – starting today in Eden Hills, with other brigades to each receive a new truck at Coffin Bay, Nairne, Cadell, Port Broughton, Keith, McLaren Vale, Port Elliot, Angaston, Littlehampton, Tumby Bay, Mil-Lel and Kapunda.

Data shows that of the nearly 9,400 incidents CFS personnel have responded to over the past 12 months, 2,000 of these were rural incidents – with the devastating shopping centre fire at Stirling, which caused about $25 million damage, an example of where urban-specific equipment will benefit crews.

The new appliances are undergoing a final fit out and testing at Fraser Fire Australia, in Woodville – supporting 13 local jobs – and have a combined value of approximately $5.8 million.

Quotes

Attributable to Dan Cregan

These trucks, fitted with new and improved technology, will ensure volunteers are better equipped to serve their communities.

CFS personnel respond to much more than bushfires and this investment provides innovative ways to help them carry out other tasks, including in built-up areas.

Having the latest equipment on board this fleet as standard means volunteers are well prepared to tackle a vast array of emergencies across the state.

Attributable to Catherine Hutchesson

Our CFS volunteers do more than attend bushfires, they are often called to structure and vehicle fires. These new Urban pumpers are not only fitted with new and important equipment that helps firefighters to do their job, but they are designed to improve access and safety.

I am pleased our Eden Hills Brigade and community will benefit from this new truck and thank all of our volunteers for the dedicated and essential service they provide.

Attributable to CFS Chief Officer Brett Loughlin

As an all-hazards fire and rescue agency, it’s important we are continually enhancing and aligning the equipment we provide our volunteers to ensure they have the appropriate tools to respond to unfolding incidents.

These new urban trucks are the first in a new generation of vehicles and will be groundbreaking for the brigades receiving them, and of course the communities these brigades serve.

Attributable to CFS Manager Urban and Technical Operations Tim McNeilly

We recognise there is a need in certain areas of the state, for firefighting equipment to be focused around the diverse urban incidents our volunteers respond to.

These trucks will be the first in CFS to be factory fitted with a portable ground monitor – essentially a hose nozzle – which enables firefighters to operate a hose remotely and from a distance, reducing the amount of time firefighters are exposed and reducing the risk of injury.