NoOnes Launches Instant USDT Purchase in 60+ Countries
NoOnes, the leading crypto exchange for the global south, now lets users buy USDT with bank transfers, credit cards, Google Pay, and more.
NoOnes makes cryptocurrency easy and accessible. Our new feature simplifies buying USDT with multiple payment options, available in 60+ countries.”BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoOnes, the leading financial communication super app, is excited to announce the launch of its new onboarding feature, allowing users to buy USDT instantly with bank transfers, credit cards, Google Pay, and many other payment methods. This innovative feature is now available in over 60 countries, making it easier than ever for users to engage with the cryptocurrency market.
— Ray Youssef, CEO at NoOnes
"At NoOnes, we are dedicated to making cryptocurrency accessible and convenient for everyone. Our new onboarding feature simplifies the process of buying USDT, offering a variety of payment options and ensuring fast, secure transactions. We are thrilled to extend this service to over 60 countries, furthering our mission to drive global crypto adoption", said Ray Youssef, CEO at NoOnes.
Key Features of the New Onboarding System:
Multiple Payment Methods:
Users can choose from a variety of payment options, including bank transfers, credit cards, and Google Pay, providing flexibility and convenience.
Transparent Transactions:
The onboarding feature ensures no extra fees and transparent exchange rates, allowing users to see the estimated amount in USDT inclusive of all fees before completing the transaction.
Fast Processing:
Transactions are processed quickly, with USDT appearing in the user's NoOnes Wallet within minutes after payment is received.
Wide Availability:
This feature is accessible in over 60 countries, including key regions such as Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil.
With the new onboarding feature, NoOnes continues to enhance its platform, providing users with a seamless, efficient, and secure way to buy USDT. This feature aligns with NoOnes' commitment to delivering high-quality services and expanding its reach in the global crypto market.
About NoOnes:
NoOnes is a financial communication super app dedicated to integrating individuals into the global financial system. With a mission to empower the Global South and foster financial inclusion, NoOnes offers users access to a diverse marketplace, peer-to-peer payments, and a secure Bitcoin wallet.
