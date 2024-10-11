NoOnes Crypto Exchange Adds Eight New Coins to Spot Exchange

PEPE, TON, and 8 new coins now available!

TON, ARB, SUI, and PEPE Lead Latest Spot Exchange Expansion

Our latest expansion reinforces NoOnes’ commitment to providing users with more diverse and innovative assets, ensuring everyone can participate in the global financial revolution” — Ray Youssef, CEO at NoOnes

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoOnes, the leading financial communication super app, is excited to announce the addition of eight new cryptocurrency pairs to its spot exchange , further expanding its range of tradable digital assets. This latest release introduces the following trading pairs: XMR/USDT, ZEC/USDT, TON/USDT, PEPE/USDT, SUI/USDT, NEAR/USDT, APT/USDT, and ARB/USDT.The spotlight of this release shines on four hero coins: TON, ARB, SUI, and PEPE, which bring increased variety and investment potential to the platform's growing user base. These coins, representing both innovative technologies and vibrant communities, are expected to gain significant traction among traders on NoOnes.NoOnes continues its mission to empower users, especially those from the Global South, by connecting them to the global financial system. With its unique marketplace and Bitcoin wallet integration, NoOnes allows users to trade seamlessly, make peer-to-peer payments, and store value securely.About NoOnesNoOnes is a financial communication super app that empowers people by providing access to the world’s financial systems. NoOnes enables users in the Global South to trade with a wide range of payment methods, conduct peer-to-peer transactions , and store value using a Bitcoin wallet.

