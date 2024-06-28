Moderna by Dogtas Design Team Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards
Dogtas Design Team's Sideboard "Moderna" Recognized for Excellence in Craftsmanship and Timeless EleganceCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of furniture design, has announced Dogtas Design Team as a winner in the Furniture Design category for their exceptional work, "Moderna." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Moderna within the furniture industry, celebrating its outstanding design and craftsmanship.
Moderna's recognition with the A' Furniture Design Award is not only a testament to Dogtas Design Team's skill and vision but also holds relevance for the broader furniture industry and its customers. This award showcases Moderna as a benchmark for excellence in design, functionality, and aesthetics, setting a standard for future innovations in the field. For consumers, it serves as a trustworthy indicator of quality and value, guiding them towards products that exemplify the best in furniture design.
What sets Moderna apart is its harmonious blend of timeless elegance and modern craftsmanship. Crafted from premium Anatolian walnut veneer, sleek ribbed glass, metallic accents, and elegant travertine, this sideboard exudes refined luxury. The clean lines and meticulous attention to detail establish Moderna as a timeless masterpiece, effortlessly integrating with both classic and contemporary interiors. The sideboard's innovative features, such as the interior and exterior lighting system with touch sensors and the illuminated brand logo, further enhance its functionality and aesthetic appeal.
The Silver A' Design Award for Moderna serves as an inspiration for Dogtas Design Team to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design. This recognition validates their dedication to craftsmanship and motivates them to explore new avenues for innovation. By setting a high standard with Moderna, Dogtas Design Team aims to influence the furniture industry as a whole, encouraging a focus on quality, functionality, and timeless aesthetics.
Moderna was brought to life through the talents of Cagatay Hashas and the Dogtas Design Team, whose expertise and vision shaped this award-winning sideboard.
Interested parties may learn more about Moderna and its designers at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=158561
About Dogtas Design Team
Based in Canakkale, Turkey, Dogtas Design Team is part of Dogtas, a global furniture brand that combines classiness, comfort, and unique design to enrich living spaces. With a presence in trend-setting cities worldwide and nearly 300+ concept stores, Dogtas offers a wide range of high-quality, affordable furniture and accessories. Guided by a dedication to artisanal craftsmanship, Dogtas Design Team continues to redefine the boundaries of design excellence, creating timeless pieces that reflect both elegance and contemporary sensibility.
About Dogtas
Rooted in the ancient city of Canakkale, Dogtas is a global Turkish furniture brand that adds style and value to living spaces. With a presence in trend-setting cities worldwide and nearly 300+ concept stores, Dogtas offers a wide range of functional, high-quality, and affordable furniture collections. Utilizing Hybrid Technology and a focus on sustainability, Dogtas manufactures innovative products like hybrid sofas designed for comfort and support, as well as sofas made from 100% recycled fabrics. Dogtas's extensive product categories include living room, dining room, youth room, accessories, and garden furniture.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, sustainability, originality, craftsmanship, and market potential. The Silver A' Design Award is a mark of exceptional quality and creativity in furniture design.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through good design, the A' Design Award celebrates innovations across all industries, welcoming entries from visionary designers, agencies, companies, and brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain exposure and recognition for their exceptional design capabilities, contributing to the advancement of their respective fields. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:
https://furnituredesigncompetition.net
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 031 497 2900
email us here