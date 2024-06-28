Westminster Barracks / DUI & Gross Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1004380
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/28/2024 @ 0057 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 6677 VT RT 100, Whitingham
VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Nakiya Harrison-Hubbard
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cheshire, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the town of Whitingham, VT. Troopers arrived at the scene and spoke with the operator, identified as Nakiya Harrison-Hubbard. While speaking with the operator, Troopers observed signs of impairment. The operator was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and brought to Wilmington Police Department where she was processed, issued a citation and released. Harrison-Hubbard is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 07/16/2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/2024 @0830
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-722-4600