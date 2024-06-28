Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI & Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1004380

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias                            

STATION:  VSP Westminster                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/28/2024 @ 0057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6677 VT RT 100, Whitingham

VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Nakiya Harrison-Hubbard                                           

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cheshire, MA

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the town of Whitingham, VT. Troopers arrived at the scene and spoke with the operator, identified as Nakiya Harrison-Hubbard. While speaking with the operator, Troopers observed signs of impairment. The operator was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and brought to Wilmington Police Department where she was processed, issued a citation and released. Harrison-Hubbard is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 07/16/2024 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  07/16/2024 @0830          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

802-722-4600

 

You just read:

