Westminster Barracks / DUI & Gross Negligent Operation

CASE#: 24B1004380

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/28/2024 @ 0057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6677 VT RT 100, Whitingham

VIOLATION: DUI, Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Nakiya Harrison-Hubbard

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cheshire, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the town of Whitingham, VT. Troopers arrived at the scene and spoke with the operator, identified as Nakiya Harrison-Hubbard. While speaking with the operator, Troopers observed signs of impairment. The operator was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and brought to Wilmington Police Department where she was processed, issued a citation and released. Harrison-Hubbard is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 07/16/2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/2024 @0830

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

