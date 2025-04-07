St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash in Georgia
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2002369
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 4/7/25 07:28 AM
STREET: Ballard Rd.
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sweet Bedrock Lane
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kaleb McKinlay
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Colchester, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Significant, non life threatening
HOSPITAL: UVM
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 4/7/25 at approximately 07:28 AM, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Ballard Rd. in Georgia. Subsequent investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1, a white 2024 Subaru Impreza operated by Kaleb McKinlay, drove off the road into a steep gully and struck a tree. McKinlay suffered significant, non life-threatening injuries. The passenger in Vehicle 1, Xavier Hess (age 20 of Milton), also suffered minor injuries, and was transported to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
This crash remains under investigation; however speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.
