St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash in Georgia

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  25A2002369                                             

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION:  St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  4/7/25  07:28 AM

STREET:  Ballard Rd.

TOWN:  Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Sweet Bedrock Lane

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kaleb McKinlay

AGE:      20

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS:  Colchester, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Significant, non life threatening

HOSPITAL: UVM

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 4/7/25 at approximately 07:28 AM, Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Ballard Rd. in Georgia.  Subsequent investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1, a white 2024 Subaru Impreza operated by Kaleb McKinlay, drove off the road into a steep gully and struck a tree.  McKinlay suffered significant, non life-threatening injuries.  The passenger in Vehicle 1, Xavier Hess (age 20 of Milton), also suffered minor injuries, and was transported to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. 

 

This crash remains under investigation; however speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.  Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

 

 

 

 

 

