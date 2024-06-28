MSAR Government thanks Central Government for increasing mainland residents’ duty-free allowance for luggage items when returning from visits to Macao

MACAU, June 28 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, expressed today heartfelt gratitude to the Central Government – on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government – for once again introducing measures to benefit Macao. The mainland has increased the duty-free allowance for luggage items brought by mainland residents when returning from visits to Macao. This measure will help drive consumption in Macao’s tourism market and help small and medium-sized enterprises in Macao, injecting new impetus into the overall economic development of the MSAR.

Under the framework of the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA) between the mainland and Macao, the mainland has increased the duty-free allowance for personal-consumption items carried in luggage by mainland residents returning from visits to Macao.

The information is in the Notice on Increasing the Duty-free Allowance for Luggage Articles for Personal Consumption Carried by Resident Visitors Entering the Mainland from Hong Kong and Macao (The Ministry of Finance, the General Administration of Customs, and the State Taxation Administration 2024 No. 7).

It says that starting from 1 July 2024, mainland residents aged 18 or older returning to the mainland from visits to Macao, will see their duty-free allowance for luggage items deemed for reasonable personal use – and which were acquired outside the mainland – increased from the current 5,000 renminbi to 12,000 renminbi. In addition, mainland residents returning from Macao visits will not be taxed for purchases made at duty-free shops at entry checkpoints, provided that the purchase amount – plus the total value of personal luggage acquired outside the mainland for reasonable personal use – does not exceed 15,000 renminbi.

For mainland residents who travel as visitors between Macao and the mainland multiple times over a short period of time – or enter the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin from Macao through the "first-tier" check-point of Hengqin – the luggage items they carry will be subject to the current regulations.

The Chief Executive said that this is an important measure taken by the Central Government to respond to the needs of Macao society, and once again reflects the great importance the Central Government attaches to Macao, and its love for Macao. The increase in the duty-free allowance will help promote the growth of tourism consumption in Macao and promote the community’s economy, benefit small and medium-sized enterprises, including the retail industry, and help the overall economic development of the MSAR to move forward steadily. Under the strong support of the Central Government, Macao had been ranked the most satisfactory destination for outbound tourists from the mainland during the first quarter of this year.

Mr Ho expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Finance, the General Administration of Customs, the State Administration of Taxation, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, and relevant central ministries and commissions for their long-term support and assistance to Macao. The MSAR Government will – in return for the care and support from the Central Government – continue to work together with all sectors of society to implement jointly the Central Government’s series of measures to benefit Macao, and polish Macao’s “golden business card” as an international metropolis.