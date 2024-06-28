Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5003151

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/21/2024 @ 2152 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Alderbrook Rd/ VT Route 14, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Tracy Gehrmann

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT                                          

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/21/2024 at approximately 2152 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Alderbrook Rd and VT Route 14 in the Town of Coventry, VT. State Police identified the at fault operator as, Tracy Gehrmann, 51 of Coventry, VT. During investigation, Troopers observed Gehrmann to have multiple indicators of impairment. Gehrmann was transported to North Country Hospital, where she was later released with no injuries, arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Gehrmann was issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/02/2023 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

