Derby Barracks/ DUI & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5003151
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/21/2024 @ 2152 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Alderbrook Rd/ VT Route 14, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Tracy Gehrmann
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/21/2024 at approximately 2152 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Alderbrook Rd and VT Route 14 in the Town of Coventry, VT. State Police identified the at fault operator as, Tracy Gehrmann, 51 of Coventry, VT. During investigation, Troopers observed Gehrmann to have multiple indicators of impairment. Gehrmann was transported to North Country Hospital, where she was later released with no injuries, arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Gehrmann was issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/02/2023 @ 0830 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED