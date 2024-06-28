Risen Energy and Energy America Join Forces to Revolutionize Solar Farm Development in the USA
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Risen Energy, the world's largest manufacturer of solar modules and energy storage products, has announced a strategic partnership with Energy America, a leading USA-based solar module manufacturer and EPC contractor. This collaboration will see the two companies working together through Energy America's EPC arm, Ganymede Utilities, to provide a complete solution for solar farm development in the USA market.
The partnership between Risen Energy and Energy America marks a significant step towards vertical integration in the USA solar market. By combining Risen's Tier 1 products with Energy America's expertise in EPC services, the two companies aim to provide a seamless and efficient solution for solar farm development. This collaboration will not only benefit the companies involved but also the USA market, as it will lead to increased access to clean and renewable energy.
With Risen Energy's reputation as the world's largest manufacturer of solar modules and energy storage products, and Energy America's strong presence in the USA market, this partnership is set to revolutionize the solar industry. By utilizing Risen's high-quality products and Energy America's expertise in EPC services, the two companies will be able to provide a comprehensive solution for solar farm development, ensuring maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
"We are thrilled to partner with Energy America and combine our strengths to provide a complete solution for solar farm development in the USA market," said Risen Energy’s GM, Bob Hao. "This collaboration will not only benefit our companies but also contribute towards the growth of clean and renewable energy in the USA. We are confident that our partnership will lead to great success and set a new standard for solar farm development."
This partnership between Risen Energy and Energy America is a significant development in the USA solar market and is expected to have a positive impact on the industry. With their combined expertise and resources, the two companies are set to make a significant contribution towards the growth of clean and renewable energy in the USA.
ABOUT ENERGY AMERICA
As a solar module manufacturer, we are on a mission: we want to build trust in solar energy. We want to live sustainably. We want to fight climate change. We want to start today. And we want to show you how you can be part of the solution. Join us in a journey to change the world. Every day, EA is at work for customers all over the world. Long-term reliability and quality have been at the core of our mission from the start. In fact, EA solar modules tested in real-world use have shown minimal power degradation even after more than 30 years of continuous operation.
As global energy consumption increases, and people in remote areas still live with no access to electricity, EA views solar as crucial for the future of our society. To bring its potential to everyone, we continue to invest and innovate at full speed. Here are just some of our many advantages.
ABOUT RISEN ENERGY
Risen Energy, a leading solar energy company, has recently been recognized as a global leader in Tier 1 solar module production. This achievement solidifies their position as a major player in the renewable energy industry and highlights their commitment to providing high-quality and efficient solar solutions.
With a production capacity of over 10GW, Risen Energy has become one of the largest solar module manufacturers in the world. Their state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technology, and strict quality control measures have enabled them to produce Tier 1 solar modules that meet the highest industry standards. This recognition is a testament to their dedication to innovation and sustainability.
