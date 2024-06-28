Capital Numbers Achieves the Prestigious SOC 2 Type II Certification
Capital Numbers achieves the SOC 2 Type II Certification, demonstrating their commitment to top-tier security and data protection.
Capital Numbers achieves the SOC 2 Type II Certification, demonstrating their commitment to top-tier security and data protection.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, a market leader in custom software development services, is proud to announce that it successfully achieved the highly esteemed SOC 2 Type II certification. This milestone underscores the company's unwavering commitment to the five trust principles: data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
— Mukul Gupta
Achieving this certification involved rigorous evaluations. As part of the evaluation process, the audit team measured Capital Numbers’ data infrastructure, network, hardware, software apps, and internal IT operations. Once they ascertained that Capital Numbers complies with all five trust principles, they issued the company the SOC 2 Type II audit report.
This audit report comes when 70%+ large and 20%+ small businesses face data thefts in the market. To achieve a clean report at a time like this is a real game-changer. It shows Capital Numbers is fully responsible with its processes and encryptions.
Offering incredible value, this audit report is a stamp of approval that Capital Numbers has robust protocols to safeguard confidential data. It is proof of the organization’s airtight security measures, making it more competitive globally, especially in the US and EU markets.
Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type II is awarded to organizations that demonstrate the highest data security practices. Having this recognition gives companies a clear advantage over those that don’t.
Now that Capital Numbers is SOC’d, clients know that partnering with the organization does not risk a security breach. Customers and investors relying on Capital Numbers can rest assured that their classified information is 100% protected from unsanctioned access and that all their data is in good hands.
Therefore, a clean SOC 2 Type II report is a badge of honor for Capital Numbers. Glad to have accomplished this honor, Capital Numbers CEO Mr Mukul Gupta expressed, “We understand the critical importance of protecting our clients' sensitive information, and this achievement reinforces our commitment to operational excellence. The accomplishment shows that we don’t just take data security as a checkbox item but place immense value on data protection to improve our security posture.”
About SOC 2 Type II
An SOC 2 Type II compliance certification demonstrates the successful implementation and maintenance of internal controls to protect the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of customer data. To achieve SOC 2 Type II certification, companies need to grasp the AICPA Trust Service Criteria and clearly define their compliance scope, implement necessary controls, and engage an independent CPA to conduct the audit.
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is one of India’s highest-rated software development companies with 300+ glowing 5-star customer reviews across top B2B review platforms. It has 500+ experts skilled in 40+ top technologies and 250+ clients worldwide. With a strong team of skilled professionals, Capital Numbers offers expertise in cutting-edge technologies, including AI, ML, Blockchain, Data Engineering, and Analytics. Their commitment to excellence and continuous improvement has established them as a trusted partner in the IT industry.
Mukul Gupta
Capital Numbers Infotech Private Limited
+91 33 6799 2222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube