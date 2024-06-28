More than $1 billion needed to train 50,000 semiconductor engineers

VIETNAM, June 28 - HÀ NỘI — To implement the project to train 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) estimates that a budget of VNĐ26 trillion (US$1.06 billion) will be required.

This figure is included in the MPI report submitted to the Prime Minister on its project 'Developing human resources in the semiconductor industry to 2030, with a vision to 2050'.

It states that VNĐ17 trillion will come from the State budget over two time frames, VNĐ7.9 trillion for the 2024-25 period and VNĐ18.1 trillion for the 2026-30 period.

Resources are expected to be allocated to five groups including human resource training (VNĐ14 trillion), research and development (VNĐ1.5 trillion), investment in facilities (VNĐ6.4 trillion), ecosystem creating output for human resources (VNĐ3.7 trillion), and other tasks and solutions (VNĐ400 billion).

The human resource training task is allocated the largest resource as the money will be spent on specialised training programmes; training English for students, trainees and lecturers; providing scholarships and recruiting experts at home and abroad.

Among the 50,000 trainees, 500 are expected to have a degree level, 7,500 masters and 42,000 engineers.

According to experts, there are at least 5,000 personnel with engineering degrees or higher with artificial intelligence (AI) experience already serving the semiconductor industry.

Intensive training for 1,300 lecturers will also be needed in tandem so they can teach at research institutes, universities, training facilities and businesses.

The MPI plans to invest and build four national-level shared semiconductor laboratories at the National Innovation Center (VNĐ1 trillion), Việt Nam National University in Hà Nội (VNĐ1.5 trillion), in HCM City (VNĐ2 trillion) and in Đà Nẵng City (VNĐ430 billion).

Eighteen standard semiconductor laboratories at 18 public universities will also be built with financial support from the State, for equipment and copyrighted software, with each being given VNĐ80 billion for the upgrade. — VNS