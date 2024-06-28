Deputy PM receives Group Chairman of Standard Chartered in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, June 28 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái on Thursday received visiting Group Chairman José Viñals of the UK-based Standard Chartered PLC.

Telling his guest that Việt Nam values and wants to step up the strategic partnership with the UK, Khái said the Vietnamese Government hopes UK banks, including the Standard Chartered, will continue to make significant contributions to the sound bilateral friendship and cooperation via their presence in Việt Nam.

The leader acknowledged the support and contributions of the group and Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam to the development of the country’s economy and its banking and financial sector. Since 2012, Standard Chartered has proactively played its role as the sole advisor to the Vietnamese Government on national credit rating upgrades.

Khái said Standard Chartered's assistance has helped Việt Nam improve its communications and ratings amidst a challenging international environment and expressed his belief that the partner will continue its crucial role and accompany Việt Nam on its development path.

The Deputy PM went on underscoring the Government's strong confidence in Standard Chartered's commitment to the local market. Việt Nam will continue to support and create favourable conditions for the bank to operate effectively, successfully implement cooperative projects, and accompany Việt Nam in its development process.

Mentioning Standard Chartered's support for Việt Nam to realise the goal of Net Zero, Khái said international resources are necessary for Việt Nam to deliver on its climate change commitments. He urged Standard Chartered to continue giving advice and assistance to Việt Nam in carrying out its action plans and projects in green growth and sustainable development.

Regarding the building of an international financial centre in HCM City, the Deputy PM hoped Standard Chartered would continue to share its experience and measures for developing a comprehensive financial ecosystem suited to Việt Nam's economy and international practices.

In response, Viñals reaffirmed the commitment to cooperate with the Vietnamese Government and relevant stakeholders to realise the goal of prosperous development. He expressed his hope for opportunities to help Việt Nam overcome challenges through attracting more foreign investors to the country.

He also confirmed that Standard Chartered will support the country in improving its national credit rating, ensuring foreign investors’ confidence, and promoting sustainable and green economic development. — VNS