FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES FOREIGN FAMILY MOVIE “MAKE A WISH” ON JUNE 28TH

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has released the family fantasy-fairy tale MAKE A WISH, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on June 28, 2024.

MAKE A WISH is a coming-of-age story about a boy (Kaan) who wants to know how wishes come true, Kaan leads a very beautiful and happy life in the countryside until one day when he learns that his family will move to Istanbul. This news upsets him. He does not want to leave his friends and his beloved rowing team behind. Kaan needs to do something to stop this journey. Finally, he finds the solution in a book that his aunt has given him as a gift, called "Make a Wish" about a boy, Berke, who is bullied at school and learns to confront and overcome his tormentors. Berke lives in the magical, golden citadel town of Mardin (a UNESCO heritage site on Turkey's Syrian border). Through this book, Kaan uncovers the secret of how to make his wishes come true. It encourages him to think that whatever he wants is already his and by 'making a wish' he can choose it to be part of his reality. It makes Kaan believe that he is the master of his own destiny.

Produced and directed by Meta Akkus, MAKE A WISH was co-written by Akkus & Avni Tuna Dillgil, from an original story by Meta Akkus. The ensemble cast features Mehmet Turan Dogan (‘Kaan’), Ihsan Berk Aydin (‘Berk’), Yusuf Kemal Kilkis (‘Hasan’), and Almira Tuana Albay (‘Lara’). John W. Beach of Gravity Squared Entertainment served as Executive Producer.

MAKE A WISH is director Meta Akkus’ first feature film, having previously won Best Cinematography at the Children’s International Film Festival, Best Foreign Film at the LA Femme International Film Festival and at the London Independent Film Awards, where Akkus also won Best Director.

“I knew it was going to be challenging to shoot with so many kids at the border of Syria and Turkey, but this story was bigger than anything, so powerful that I had no other choice but to make it,” said filmmaker Meta Akkus. “I am so proud of this beautiful film, and the whole team is excited that Freestyle Digital Media has come on board to spread the wonderful, impactful message that MAKE A WISH inspires.”

Filmmaker Meta Akkus is represented by John W. Beach of Gravity Squared Entertainment. Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire MAKE A WISH through filmmaker Meta Akkus and John W. Beach of Gravity Squared Entertainment.

MAKE A WISH trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdeQoUNqJxs

