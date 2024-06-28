United Search Corps Announces Recovery of Marsha Hayes, Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother
Collaborative Efforts Lead to Recovery in the Big Salmon River
Relentlessness to do the impossible makes it possible.”RIGGINS, IDAHO, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 27, 2024, United Search Corps, in collaboration with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and local partners, recovered Marsha Hayes and her vehicle from the Big Salmon River.
— Doug Bishop
Marsha Hayes, last seen on May 22, 2024, driving northbound on Highway 95 from Riggins with her Australian Shepherd service dog, Maggie, was reported missing. On May 24, 2024, vehicle parts and a license plate confirmed to belong to Marsha were found along the riverbank.
Doug Bishop, representing United Search Corps, responded to the request to search the Big Salmon River. Mr. Bishop located Marsha’s vehicle approximately ¼ mile downstream from the crash site. Upon recovery, it was discovered that her service dog, Maggie, was not in the vehicle. We ask the community to remain vigilant and report any sightings of Maggie, as she may have survived the accident.
United Search Corps extends its gratitude to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Riggins Fire/EMS, Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho State Police, Torch Towing, Idaho County Coroner’s Office, Shawn Davis with Little Salmon River Builders and the Riggins community for their dedication and assistance in Marsha’s recovery.
Special recognition goes to Kurt Killgore of Killgore Adventures and the staff at Salmon Rapids Lodge for their generous hospitality and support during the search operations. We also express our appreciation to Bone Rush, Rusty Peterson & son Max, Sam Whitten, and Volunteer Coordinator Andrea VanKomen for their invaluable contributions, including their time, expertise, equipment, and dedicated efforts.
We also want to highlight Brian Jones, Marsha's son, and his best friend Clancy. Their relentless efforts and unwavering determination were instrumental in the successful recovery of Marsha. It was their dedication and perseverance that made this possible.
"We share in the profound sorrow felt by the Hayes family," said Doug Bishop. "Our hearts are with them during this incredibly difficult time."
For those wishing to support United Search Corps in our mission to bring closure to families affected by similar tragedies, please consider making a donation at https://unitedsearchcorps.org/donate. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to locating and recovering missing persons, every contribution helps us make a difference.
We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing closure through our unwavering dedication, advocacy, and the support of our community and partnering agencies. Learn more about our mission at www.unitedsearchcorps.org.
